From August 20, only the vaccinated will be allowed to enter public spaces…

As of Friday, August 20, 2021 only vaccinated people will be permitted entry to public places in Abu Dhabi.

The news comes from Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, following a 93 per cent inoculation rate of ‘targeted groups’.

As with all pandemic policy, it’s a carefully conceived strategy to help protect public health.

Affected spaces

The first phase will include restrictions on unvaccinated people to shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, except supermarkets and pharmacies, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks, universities, institutes, public and private schools and children nurseries in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved allowing only those vaccinated to enter some public places, after vaccinating 93 per cent of target groups in the emirate and to preserve public health. pic.twitter.com/KUGz9YWqTa — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 28, 2021

Exemptions

The rules apply to all adults, 15 and over for which downloading of the ALHOSN app is ostensibly essential.

There are of course legitimate reasons certain individuals cannot, and are advised not to, receive vaccines.

As long as those vaccination-exempt individuals have followed the correct processes and received the exemption status, demonstratable through the Alhosn app, they will not be denied entry to the relevant spaces.

New scanners

We shared news today of a new type of scanner that is being implemented at certain border entry points and in Malls of the emirate.

It’s over 90 per cent effective at determining infection and the results are immediate. You can find out more information in our full article on the scanners.

Images: Getty