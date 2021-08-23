The cycle continues…

Boutique fitness studio, CRANK put Dubai in a spin when it opened up in Alserkal Avenue three years ago. Offering 45 minute programmes of intense cycle fitness, putting riders through sprint bursts and endurance climbs all in the glow of distinctly midnight rave ‘art lighting’ aesthetics specially designed for the studios. And, importantly, the soundtrack slaps.

It’s a ride with real vibe.

We’ve known about the new Abu Dhabi location for a while. It’s based in the recently renovated Sheikha Fatima Park (formerly Khalidiyah Ladies Park), CRANK will now be adding a little extra glow, to this recreation space glow-up. And today we learned that this new capital location will be opening its doors this Friday August 27, 2021.

One of the features that makes CRANK such a popular place to burn those KCals, is the innovative ride ranking system (which, if this thought fills you with dread, you are free to opt out of) — which allocates points according to your pedal power and torque settings, and then puts you on a leader board at the front of the class.

CRANK, in Dubai also offers Shape and Stretch classes. Shape sessions take the form of HIIT fitness circuits, targeting specific muscle groups and improving overall functional form. Stretch is all about getting those flexibility gains — a growing portfolio of scientific study, and an increasing number of wellness advocates (including David Goggins), are shining light on just how important stretching is to a fitness regime, especially for those that workout frequently, or are prone to stress and tension.

From the published schedule of bookable classes (available on the app and website), it doesn’t look Shape and Stretch sessions will be available initially, but the juice bar, ladies only and live DJ Ride classes have made it to the capital.

You can get a trial session for Dhs60, standard classes are Dhs120 each — but there are strong deals on month and flexi passes available for those that really want to get stuck in.

Sheikha Fatima Park, Rides from 8.30am to 7.30pm, pricing from Dhs60 for trial. Tel: (04) 321 2095, @crank.uae

