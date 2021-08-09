What’s there now and what’s coming soon…

The Corniche park formally known as ‘Khalidiyah Ladies Park’ has been treated to a dramatic transformation under the direction of master developers Imkan.

Located in the beating heart of the city, what will now be known as ‘Sheikha Fatima Park’, covers an area of 46,000 sqm and along with the ever-welcome expanse of urban green will include a range of awesome sporting activities, retail sites, event space, an outdoor cinema, thrilling dining experiences and more.

Now open, the first phase of F&B outlets are already feeding the capital’s foodies with an unbe-leaf-able array of yumminess.

Parklife

Sheikha Fatima Park is split into three separate experiential sectors — A Discovery Zone, An Adventure Zone and an Experience Zone.

Experiencing

The lower right corner of the park, which provides the main entry point for the park, is the retail and dining hub. Collaborators include — the fitness sensation that is CRANK (hopefully opening at the end of July), New York style sausage fest Seven Dawgs, Coal Steakhouse, Crunch and Munch Cafe, Sola Restuarant, Chocolate Republic Cafe, Teela House, Starbucks, Social Restaurant, Le Patchouli Cafe, Acai Ko Cafe, and Dialogue. There’s also a nursery, an outdoor cinema, a space for alfresco yoga and a stage for events.

Adventuring

The central area is given over to active pursuits with a fully fitted skate park, a pet park, a splash pad area, a toddler play zone, and an indoor boulder climb attraction. You’ll also find ample shaded parking here, with a multi-story car park.

Discovering

The upper left corner of the park serves as the green lungs of the project, with a dedicated strolling and skating area. The central outdoor activation zone provides the oportunity for alfresco adventures for all ages.

