The new projects are part of the Hatta development plan to boost tourism…

Hatta is a great place to hit if you want to swap skyline views for nature. The spot is already popular among residents for its picturesque mountains, glamping experiences, hiking trails and more but visitors will soon have more things to do in Hatta.

On August 21, 2021, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced his approval of six new projects in Hatta on his official Twitter account.

Six projects were announced by Sheikh Mohammed including an establishment of 504km-long chairlifts, a Dubai mountain peak at an altitude of 1,300 metres, Hatta sustainable waterfall, a world-class hotel plus hiking trails to the highest peak in Dubai – Jebel Umm Al Nisour.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the Dubai Mountain Peak and the Hatta sustainable waterfall project will be implemented by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). Sheikh Mohammed added that the project would provide 500 jobs for young people of Hatta.

We don’t have details on the upcoming hotel but gathering by what we can see in the renderings, it will reflect the design and aesthetics of Hatta. The rooms will boast views of the Hatta lake and mountain range while the interiors will feel cave-like with rocky walls and natural light.

In addition to this, Hatta residents will also be allowed to build holiday homes to help support domestic tourism in the district.

Sheikh Mohammed stated, ‘In 2016, we started our development project in Hatta. Tourists doubled from 60,000 to one million in 2020’. He also stated that the holiday home would provide an annual income of more than Dh100 million for the people of the region.

He added, ‘Hatta is a model for small cities in the region. It has turned within a short period of time into one of the most important tourist destinations in the emirate, thanks to its different lifestyle. The development and tourism projects in Hatta will have a significant impact on promoting national tourism and providing distinctive tourism and cultural experience for visitors and the community,’

No date for completion has been set but we will let you know when these megaprojects open.

Images: Dubai Media Office