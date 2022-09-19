There’s a new name, plus other exciting projects…

Sharjah, the cultural capital of the Arab world is home to a number of exciting projects from the House of Wisdom to Khorfakkan amphitheatre and waterfall, and now, we are eagerly waiting for the opening of Sharjah’s floating theatre.

The exciting project was announced last year in July by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau. At this time, the media authority named it ‘Kalba Floating Theatre’. Now, the architectural marvel has a new name – Al Mahara Theatre.

Here’s what we know

The floating theatre is located on the corniche of the city of Kalba. The site was visited last year by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah visited who approved the opening of the project.

The shape resembles a seashell surrounded by water basins – a design that came about by an idea from the Ruler of Sharjah himself.

Linked to the corniche, the theatre will provide a complete view of the Kalba Corniche and the Arabian Sea. There will be various facilities to attract visitors throughout the year.

According to recent updates, the theatre will accommodate 1,000 viewers and will provide unique views of the city’s landmarks.

At the moment, we don’t have the opening details but we will let you know as soon as we do.

Other attractions announced…

The Ruler of Sharjah also announced the establishment of a new rest house in Kalba called Jabal Al Deem Rest House. It will be located 850 meters above sea level. Construction work on the site has already begun.

Other up-and-coming attractions include the Al-Kitab Rest Project – a 1000-villa Jabal Al-Kitab project in Kalba. Work on Al Hafiya Lake project is also coming along with the Sharjah Ruler inspecting the project earlier in the year. The project will be a great spot for families to enjoy time together and a great spot for mountain sports enthusiasts. Visitors will get stunning views of the lake and the green spaces surrounding it. It was set to open in October this year but no official date has been announced.

Images: Sharjah Government Media Bureau