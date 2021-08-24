All students will need to return to school by October 3…

In an FAQ article, The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has clarified that ‘vaccination for students is not compulsory‘. The school authority also announced that students will not have to submit negative PCR tests.

Only eligible school staff who do not wish to have the vaccine must submit a negative PCR test each week.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced a gradual return to full in-person learning at private schools for the new academic year 2021-2022.

#Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces gradual return to full in-person learning in private schools in 2021-22 academic year. pic.twitter.com/Korfh51yEe — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 23, 2021

Remote learning will be an option until October 3, after which all schools will return to full in-person learning.

Students who wish to continue to study from home will have to provide a medical certificate issued by Dubai Health Authority.

The KHDA website also announced that certain activities will also resume provided all health and safety protocols are followed. This includes swimming and sports lessons, school trips, excursions and camps, extra-curricular activities performances and other events at schools or at an external venue.

The website also outlines other safety measures including one-metre physical distancing and the requirement of a face mask for those students six years and older, staff and visitors to the school.

Buses may run at full capacity provided they comply with health and safety protocols around sanitisation and ventilation, among others.

The back to school protocol can be viewed here. It covers entry; pick-up and school visit procedures, emergency plans, physical distancing arrangements, transportation, restriction, attendance and more.

Images: Getty Images