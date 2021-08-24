Get everything you need from carpets to lights, fashion , electronics and more…

Souk Al Marfa in Deira is a new waterfront souk and marketplace by Nakheel featuring 400 stores. The first phase of the souk is already open to the public and once the entire project is complete, it will be the UAE’s largest wholesale souq.

Located on Deira Islands, the souk is indoors, fully air-conditioned and stretches 1.9 kilometres along the waterfront.

Shoppers can pick up items ranging from carpets to lights, fashion, perfumes, spices, electronics and more. There’s even an authentic Thai Market that offers up Thai food, handicraft, street food and clothing plus a supermarket

Take a break between shopping or before heading home and dine at the range of fast-food restaurants and cafes located at the souk.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets & Hospitality Officer at Nakheel, stated, ‘Souk Al Marfa provides affordable growth opportunities to traders across the country, with the potential to ship and import directly to its shops and pavilions, and promises a diverse, large-scale shopping experience for customers.’

Omar added that over 1,000 stores will open over the coming weeks, with a wider expansion in phase two towards the end of the year. He concluded by stating when fully operational, Souk Al Marfa will be the UAE’s largest wholesale souk and waterfront destination.

Parking is available if you’re coming by car, but you can also reach the new souk by public transport. RTA buses head there on an hourly basis from 6am to 11pm. Visitors can also enjoy free shuttle buses to and from key Deira hotels – Hyatt Regency, ibis Dubai, Pullman Creek, and Sheraton Creek – every two hours from 9.30pm until 8.30pm.

Souk Al Marfa, Deira Island, Deira, Dubai, Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thur and Sat 10am to 12am and Fri 2pm to 12am. Tel: (800) 6254335 @soukalmarfa

Images: Nakheel