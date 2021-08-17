A staycation with a splash…

One of Thailand’s leading hotel groups, Centara Hotels & Resorts has made its way to Dubai.

Located on the prime stretch of the Deira Islands waterfront, the beachfront family resort, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is a joint venture between Nakheel and Centara. It is set to open in October this year.

The resort is inspired by mythical Thai and Arabian adventures immersing guests in a world of wonder. The resort has its very own water park complete with a lazy river, beachfront swimming pool, and other family-friendly facilities.

Little ones will be also able to enjoy an outdoor playground, three kids clubs and their very own kid’s spa.

For adults, there’s also water sports facilities and a fitness centre.

To help you fuel up after a busy day soaking in the sun, the hotel has nine dining experiences to pick from. In keeping with the Thai experience, there’s Suan Bua or if you want authentic Argentinian cuisine, there’s UNO MAS.

Other restaurants include Sands Beach Club, Waves Pool Bar, Vistas, the Lobby Bar and Zing Deli and Café for refreshments throughout the day. There’s a rooftop shisha lounge called Sheesh rooftop where you can enjoy a taste of the local culture.

As for the rooms and suites, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai has interconnecting rooms or you can book one that has bunk beds or a larger two-bedroom suite. Each room comes with a balcony and you can enjoy either sea views or city views.

If you book a stay before August 30 between October 1 and September 30, you can avail of member preview rates. The room prices will start from Dhs469.60++ per night. The cost includes breakfast and up to two children will be able to stay and dine for free when choosing from the children’s menu. Signing up to be a member of CentaraThe1 is free of cost, so it’s worth it. Sign up here.

For more information and reservations, visit centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cdd

Renderings: Centara Hotels & Resorts