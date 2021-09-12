The ‘steaks’ have been raised…

Got a carnivorous craving? We’re spoiled for choice with brilliant places for steak in Dubai. Whether you’re in the mood for fine-dining or somewhere you can select your own prime cuts, we’ve got you covered with the best steakhouses in Dubai.

Here are the best steakhouses to try in Dubai…

Bushman’s Restaurant & Bar

Step into the Australian outback with Anantara’s very own steakhouse, Bushman’s. No prizes for guessing that all of the meat is sourced directly from Australia, with kangaroo sirloin being a menu highlight. Another is the Wagyu flank salad with roasted veg, pesto aioli and balsamic dressing. It’s best to experience Bushman’s in the cooler months, enjoying your steak al fresco.

Bushman’s Restaurant & Bar, Anantara Resort & Spa, The Palm Dubai, 6pm to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (04) 567 8304. anantara.com

Butcha Steakhouse & Grill

Butcha is a casual restaurant that’s likely to tick the box for that mid-week, no-full dinner out. They have a vast selection of meat, from BBQ cuts to prime rib or beef steak to choose from. If you’re not in the mood for steak, try their giant Butcha burger. Make sure you’re hungry, as at 700g, it’s no mean feat.

Butcha Steakhouse, JBR Beach, Dubai, open daily 11am to 12am. Tel: (04) 553 0684. facebook.com/ButchaDubai

Carna

If you’ve seen Netflix’s popular series Chef’s Table, you’ll recognise chef and butcher Dario Cecchini from volume six. The larger-than-life trumpet-blowing, meat-carving, butcher-cum-chef has opened his first international outpost in Dubai, and the brand new ‘Carna’ is just as bold and lively as its creator. The new restaurant is found on the 74th floor of SLS Dubai so you’re guaranteed fantastic views of the city below. Floor to ceiling windows break up green-tiled walls surrounding an ample selection of chandeliers and cushy booth tables. A large whiskey bar welcomes guests on one side of the entrance, while a retail area highlights take-home meat and Dario’s own olive oil. Find out what What’s On thought here.

Carna by Dario Cecchini, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @carnadubai

Doors Freestyle Grill

Doors originated in China and has made its way over to settle at the heart of Dubai Creek, bringing its famous fusion cuisine with it. With dishes curated by Chef Kemal Ceylan, sitting by the water is the best way to appreciate this beautiful restaurant. Whilst Doors don’t have a liquor license, there’s an extensive selection of mocktails and smoothies to make your way through.

Doors Freestyle Grill, Dubai Creek, Al Seef St, Dubai, open daily 3pm to 12am. Tel: (050) 700 0375. doorsdubai.com

Graze Gastro Grill

Variation is the stand-out when looking at Graze’s menu, with a huge selection of cuts from the josper grill to grain fed Australian Wagyu. The sides deserve attention all by themselves and the baked truffle mac & cheese is on our must-try list – it sounds totally naughty but totally worth it.

Graze Gastro Grill, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 5pm to 11.30pm, Saturday & Sunday 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (054) 309 5948. livelaville.com/dining/Graze

Hunter & Barrel

Australian-born steakhouse Hunter & Barrel is the neighbourhood spot that seamlessly bridges the gap between a top-notch steakhouse and a casual social hangout. Perfect for a date night or dinner with friends, here you’ll find signature smoky meat and barrel-aged craft beverages. For those who are serious about their steak, check out the Steak Programme menu, boasting fillet, rump, sirloin and rib-eye, a 1.3kg tomahawk or 700g angus t-bone. All steaks are either grain fed, CAB prime or wagyu. Prices start from just Dhs120 for a fillet steak. Find out what What’s On thought here.

Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, open 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. @hunterandbarreluae

Nusr-Et

Nusret Gokce rose to fame in January 2017 after a video of him seasoning meat in his Dubai steakhouse went viral. The video, which earned Nusret his moniker ‘Salt Bae’ has been viewed more than 10 million times. After this, the ‘Salt Bae’ sprinkle became a signature move at his Dubai steakhouse, for which you’ll need to book in advance (even when Salt Bae isn’t in the country) if you want to get a table.

Nusr-et, Jumeirah Four Seasons Restaurant Village, Jumeirah 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 407 4100. nusr-et.com

Observatory Bar & Grill

If you’re looking to tuck into a succulent steak with an epic view of the city, then old Dubai favourite, The Observatory should be on your must-visit list immediately. The majority of their cuts of meat come from Australia, and you can go over-the-top fancy by opting to add foie gras or scampi to your meal.

Observatory, Dubai Mariott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Sunday closed, Mon, Tue, Wed, Thurs and Sat 12pm to 12am, Fri 12.30pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 319 4000. facebook.com/ObservatoryDXB

Prime 68

If you’re looking for fine dining and stellar views of Dubai, Prime 68 is the place to go. Tables by the window offer the best views of the city, while leather booths are cosier for a date night. On Mondays, they offer a 21-day beef aging program, with 1kg of Australian Grass Fed Tomahawk, two sides and a bottle of house wine for Dhs750 for two people.

Prime 68, JW Marriot Marquis, Dubai, 6pm to 12am Sat to Thurs, 1pm to 4pm, 6pm to 12am Fri. Tel: (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com/dining

Rhain Steakhouse

If you’re looking to sink your teeth into a brand new steakhouse, check out Rhain Steakhouse which recently opened its doors at Conrad Dubai hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. The sultry new eatery boasts a top-notch selection of wet and dry aged meats, Wagyu beef A5 Kobe and more. The chic restaurant includes an open-kitchen with a charcoal grill and vast meat display, a walk-in wine cellar, and a private dining room. There will be plenty of theatrics, such as table-side food preparation, a show butcher and live music and big shows in the pipeline.

Rhain Steakhouse, Conrad Dubai, 5pm to 1am daily. @rhainsteakhouse

Rhodes Twenty10

British-born celebrity chef, Gary Rhodes now resides in Dubai, and can often be found at the helm of his steakhouse Rhodes Twenty10 in Dubai Marina. It’s got a traditional feel to it, with white tablecloths and dim lighting making for an intimate setting for an evening of fine dining.

Rhodes Twenty10, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Wed to Mon 6pm to 12am, Tuesday closed. Tel: (04) 316 5550. rhodestwenty10.com

Seafire

Seafire at Atlantis is somewhat of a stalwart when it comes to steakhouses in Dubai – it’s been around for years. While it’s at the more expensive end of the spectrum, it’s definitely worth a visit for a special occasion.. If you’re a bit of a wine connoisseur, you won’t be troubled for choice as Seafire have a walk-in cellar with over 4,000 bottles of wine.

Seafire, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 6pm to 11pm Wednesday to Monday, closed Tuesday. Tel: (04) 426 2626. facebook.com/seafiresteakhouse

STK

New York steakhouse STK is well-known for its succulent cuts of steak and even more so for its lively brunches on the weekend. If you haven’t tried it yet, stick it on your list, and take it from us – order the mac and cheese. You won’t be disappointed.

STK JBR The Walk, Rixos Premium Dubai The Walk, JBR, Sun to Thurs 5pm to 1am, Fri 1pm to 4pm, 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 394 1832. facebook.com/eatSTK

The City Grill

With its comfy oversized brown leather chairs and studded tables, The City Grill brings that signature South-African style to life right here to Dubai. The menu comes complete with a ‘steak guide’, for how you can have your meat cooked, prime cuts from South Africa, Australia and Argentina and an abundance of sides to pick from.

The City Grill, The Atrium, Habtoor City, Dubai, 5pm to 1am daily, closed on Mondays. Tel: (04) 437 0088. thecitygrillsteakhouse.com

The Grand Grill

The Grand Grill are a long-standing member of Dubai’s steak society and have been firmly positioned at the Dubai Marina since 2006. Whilst they’re primarily a South-African steakhouse, you’ll find cuts from Argentina, Australia, America and Kobe as well as South Africa.

The Grand Grill, Habtoor Grand Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (050) 150 6870. thegrandgrillsteakhouse.com

The Meat Co.

As the name suggests, The Meat Co. is serious about meat, and it offers a huge selection of juicy steaks from the USA, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. If steak just isn’t enough, you can enhance it with truffle carpaccio, jumbo prawns or even lobster tails. With one restaurant at Souk Al Bahar and one in Madinat Jumeirah, you’re spoilt for choice with your pick of pretty views.

The Meat Co., Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah and The Meat Co., Souk Al Bahar, Downtown, Dubai. themeatco.com

West 14th

One of the city’s lesser known steakhouses, West 14th is one of the city’s most underrated offerings for prime cuts of meat. We recommend keeping it simple with delicious peppercorn sauce and sweet potato fries. After dinner, head for a drink al fresco on the terrace in the cooler months, and finish your evening with epic views of the Dubai Skyline at night. There’s not much longer left to enjoy West 14th as a steakhouse – soon it’s set to turn into Mediterranean-style beach club, brought to you by Solutions Leisure, the team behind Lock, Stock & Barrel, Baby Q and STK.

West 14th, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 11am to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 455 1101. facebook.com/West14thUAE

