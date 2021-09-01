Dino's Bistro Italiano just launched an unlimited pizza deal

Unlimited pizza, now that’s a deal that takes some topping…

One of Abu Dhabi’s most popular Italian restaurants, What’s On Awards winner — Dino’s Bistro Italiano, has just launched a twice-weekly unlimited pizza night.

Hit cheat day hard with a conveyor belt of that authentic Naples staple, a rustic Mediterranean antipasto platter, the ristorante’s signature cappuccino zuppa and tiramisu, all for only Dhs140 (including soft drinks) or Dhs165 including two house beverages.

It’s available Tuesdays and Saturdays between 6pm and 11pm and features an incredible range of (minimum six topping) pizzas.

Once, twice, three times a brunch

Dino’s famous, excellent-value, Italian brunch is now available three-times-a-weekend with the addition of a Thursday night sitting for Dhs190, or Dhs250 for the signature mixology option.

The traditional Friday and Saturday day brunches are of course still ongoing, offering a rich collection of covetous carbs and soulful Amalfi flavours. Soft packages are available for Dhs180, or Dhs 240 for the house deal.

For weekdays, the venue’s business lunch is still proving to be a popular pick. Available Sunday to Thursday. Choose two a la carte courses for Dhs90 or three for Dhs100 (including soft beverages).

The menu features soups, salads, a selection of pizzas, hand-rolled pastas, fish dishes, scaloppini, tiramisu, gelato and more, as well as soft drinks and tea and coffee. It’s available between midday and 3.30pm.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, open daily midday to 3.30pm, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 307 5551, @pearlrotana