Swim-up movies with desert island vibes…

Cinematic scenes already star pretty heavily on Zaya Nurai Island’s cast list.

The dreamy destination is just a 15 minute boat ride away from Saadiyat Island, but offers an otherworldly level of escape as standard. And the resort has added yet another bucket list activity to its itinerary – cinema showings in the pool.

Available every Thursday between 8pm and 10pm, it’s just Dhs100 for a ticket (minimum of two) and in addition to submerged big screen viewing, you also get access to unlimited soft drinks, fruit skewers and popcorn.

What’s on at the float-in cinema this week? Well they’re opening with cult Tarantino classic Pulp Fiction, a mob story of calamitous protection stints, hits gone wrong, mysterious briefcases, and Zed’s motorcycle. Sorry chopper.

What else is on?

A day pass to the island is available for Dhs480, which includes Dhs420 back to spend on dining, drink, watersports and spa activities. Ferry crossing is charged at Dhs60. There’s a daily double happy hour between 5pm and 7pm across Hooked, Dusk and Frangipani where select drinks are available on a 2-for-1 deal.

The resort’s legendary Flowrider — an artificial surf contraption, not the US ‘Low‘ rapper — will be pumping out gnarley barrels for the wave hungry for Dhs300 (includes a free boat from the welcome centre). Apple-bottom jeans and boots with fur are not recommended.

Zaya Nurai’s spa offers premium pamper opportunities, the latest trending treatments and relaxation as standard. Need to occupy the little ones too? There’s a nautical tonne of activities for kids including waterpark and flume adventures, shell painting and a packed fun-tineray at the dedicated Petit Z club.

The legendary Frangipani brunch returns from Friday, September 10 with alfresco frolicking through a five-star international banquet. It’s held between 12.30pm and 4pm every week, and prices start at Dhs350 (it’s Dhs450 for the house package).

Frangipani also offers an afternoon tea, with a spoonful of elegance and a long pour of the luxurious. Available on Saturdays from 3pm to 6pm (Dhs240).

Zaya Nurai, is a 15 minute boat ride from the Welcome Centre on the east side of Saadiyat Island, near exit 14 of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, guests should arrive at least one hour before session start time. Book your space now, by calling (02) 506 6229, zayanuraiisland.com

Images: Provided