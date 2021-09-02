Five Beach will be located on Jumeirah Beach Residence…

There can’t be many Dubai residents that haven’t heard of Five Hotels and Resorts, the property has become synonymous with celebrity sightings, brunches, DJs and day-to-night good times. The brand already has two properties in Dubai, Five Palm Jumeirah and Five Jumeirah Village.

Now, a third has been announced – due to open in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) in 2023.

Five Beach will take prime position in JBR’s famous beach strip, taking over the spot where Corinthia Meydan was due to open. Renders of the hotel even show similarities with the neighbouring Five Palm Jumeirah property, thanks to its cascading U-shaped structure with central pool.

The property will boast 227 suites, 102 residence apartments, seven dining and nightlife venues, and a spa. Guests will also be able to make use of the pool and private beach, overlooking the soon-to-open Ain Dubai, and Palm Jumeirah skyline.

Five Beach is due to open some time in 2023, as the hotel is still currently under construction. Five Hotels and Resorts has been going from strength to strength despite the global pandemic, and is also due to open its first international hotel in Zurich this year.

Kabir Mulchandani, Chairman, FIVE Holdings said: “This exciting new acquisition will cater to our overwhelming demand from millennials and Gen Z as we plan to up the ante with FIVE Beach as the most exciting must visit destination in Dubai”.

fivehotelsandresorts.com