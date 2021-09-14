A cruise, a three-course meal, great views – this murder mystery has it all…

Calling all Sherlock Holmes of Dubai! If you love a good murder mystery game, you’ll be thrilled to know you can participate in one taking place onboard a cruise ship while tucking into some tasty grub.

There’s not one, but two murder mystery cruises taking place: The Bachelor on Thursday, September 30 and Secret Agent on Friday, October 1.

Tickets for the murder mystery dinner cruise start at Dhs279.

Before we get into the messy details of the plot, here are some things you need to know.

The murder mystery will take place on the Unique Catamaran by Unique Yachts. After you’ve secured your tickets, head to Dubai Marina Harbour, near Princess Tower and Barasti car park and hop on board.

The cruise will set sail at exactly 8pm and you are asked to show up at least 30 minutes prior. Do note, the yacht won’t be able to drop anchor and wait, but also, it’s free seating and is based on a first-come-first basis.

As you soak in the views of the coast of Dubai and tuck into a three-course meal, a murder takes place which will require you to put down the fork and pick up the magnifying glass.

Guests will be given clues and a chance to interrogate the suspects (played by a team of experienced and highly-trained actors, of course) as they try to figure out who the culprit is.

Don’t think it’s easy as there are plenty of twists and turns along the way with non-stop hilarity and excitement.

Without giving too much away, here’s an outline of the two shows.

The Bachelor on September 30: A tribute to the American television series The Bachelor – heartthrob Brad James has to choose who his wife will be from a group of women who dazzle in more ways than one. Who is dying to get married in this plot full of shocks, surprises and scandal? Find out if you join this murder mystery cruise experience here.

Secret Agent on October 1: When the world’s greatest secret agents are brought together, there’s bound to be some deadly danger involved. Can you and your friends crack a cunning tale of spies, romance and espionage while there is still time? Join the cruise here.

For more information call the team on 058 592 0797 or reach out to them on Instagram @themurdermysteryexperience

Images: Supplied