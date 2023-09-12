12 fun things to do in Dubai this weekend: Sept 8 to 10

Need a bit of inspo?

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like creative workshops, live performances, new brunches, pool parties, exciting workouts, lots of food, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 fun things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, September 8

Switch up your workout routine

Ladies and gents, say hello to DIFC’s new fitness and reformer pilates studio, Reform Athletica. Known for their fun-yet-challenging workouts in a homely, welcoming environment, the boutique studio has now opened its second branch in the prestigious ICD Brookfield Place. Choose from six different classes including their signature pilates, inspired by Reform Method and Microform, HIIT classes, Kettlebells and TRX, deep stretch, Vinyasa yoga, and more. Single classes are priced at Dhs143 or first-timers can get a three-class taster package for pilates for just Dhs238.

Reform Athletica, second-floor ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai. Tel:(0)4-323-3670. reformathletica.com

Spice up your life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks UAE (@starbucksuae)

Autumn is coming! If the amount of traffic on the roads wasn’t a sign that the new season had begun then maybe the fact that Starbucks has (already) released its collection of seasonally-themed drinks is. That’s right if you couldn’t already smell it in the air, the popular Pumpkin Spice collection of hot and cold beverages is back with the O.G. Pumpkin Spice Latte as well as exciting new creations including a Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew. Yum.

starbucks.ae / @starbucksuae

One for the foodies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

On the hunt for Japanese food? Look no further than Itadaku. Located inside Wasl Vita Mall, Itadaku is a family-run authentic Japanese restaurant. Fun fact: Itadaku means “grateful for receiving”. For real Japanese foodies, this is as close as you’ll get to Japan in Dubai. Expect delicious and tender meats, vegetables and carefully curated plates at this small but mighty spot. Plus, Japanese peach season is coming to an end and they’ve just had their final batch delivered, so don’t miss the chance to try the juicy dessert.

Itadaku, Wasl Vita Mall, 32c Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, 12pm to 1.30pm and 6.30pm to 9.30pm, @itaduku_dubai

Get ready to party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LULU & THE BEANSTALK (@lulus.bean)

Looking for a cosy yet cool spot to catch up with friends? DIFC’s library-meets-bar Lulu and the Beanstalk is known for its epic weekly lineup of events, from games nights to brunches, business lunches to late-night parties. On Friday, DJ Frezidante is performing, providing the perfect soundtrack to accompany your Friday night antics. The menu brags an array of mouth-watering bites (must try: steak tartare and octopus salad) with delicious signature cocktails created by an expert mixologist.

Lulu and the Beanstalk, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 268 8664. @lulus.bean

Head to an after-dark pool party

Kyma, located on Palm West Beach is now home to a fabulous weekend pool party. The perfect way to keep cool every Friday and Saturday night, guests are invited to enjoy refreshing dips, lively entertainment, and an eclectic menu of Greek flavours from 7pm onwards. Entry fee starts from Dhs200, which is fully redeemable against food and beverages. Of course, as well as a stunning setting, backdropped by stunning skyline views, an impressive menu of flavourful Mediterranean fare, and all your favourite beverages, no beach party would be complete without entertainment. On the decks, the Kyma resident DJs spin groovy tunes that will keep the energy high all night long, ensuring only the best vibes.

Kyma Beach, Palm West Beach, The Palm, Dubai, 7pm to 1am Fri and Sat, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 666 5999, kymabeach.ae

Saturday, September 9

Be one of the first to check out DIFC’s newest brunch

Michelin-guide European restaurant Mina Brasserie is seeing in the new season with the launch of their Urban Chic brunch, starting this Saturday. From 1pm to 4pm, guests can enjoy three hours of unlimited beverages including a tableside gin and tonic trolley, a three-course menu, and live jazz music. On the menu? Sharing starters include a seafood tower, truffle gratinée, and steak tartare, followed by a choice of main from crab spaghetti to Mina’s signature steak. Make sure to save room for dessert, including the signature banana tarte tartin and basque cheesecake. Brunch packages are priced at Dhs320 for soft, Dhs520 for house, and Dhs720 for premium.

Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Dubai. Saturdays from September 9. 1pm to 4pm. Dhs320 (soft), Dhs520 (house), Dhs720 (premium). Tel:(0)4 506 0100. minabrasserie.com

Get creative

Discover the world of flower arranging and start a new hobby with House of Blooms. Taking place this Saturday and Sunday at their studio in Al Quoz, learn all about conditioning flowers, how to arrange them, and go home with your very own gorgeous bouquet and vase. The workshop is taking place from 4pm to 5.30 and is priced at Dhs325 inclusive of all materials.

House of Blooms studio, Al Quoz 4, Dubai. Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10. 4pm to 5.30pm. Dhs325 per person. Tel:(0)50 488 2275. @_houseofblooms

Boogie all night long

A night of toe-tapping awaits at the Theatre of Digital Arts (TODA) this Saturday as the Big Band takes you on an immersive journey back to the Roaring 20s. Groove along to 10 epic live musicians, from the heartfelt notes of Frank Sinatra to the groovy bops of Dean Martin. Tickets are priced at Dhs280 for regular seating, Dhs380 for premium seating, and Dhs490 for VIP which comes with a free drink.

Theatre of Digital Arts, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Saturday, September 9. 8pm. Tickets from Dhs280. fareharbor.com

See a ballet at the Dubai Opera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

Not just any ballet, but the breathtaking Swan Lake. A timeless tale of love and magic, presented by the Hungarian State Opera and Hungarian National Ballet brings their rendition of the exquisite Swan Lake. Taking place from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10 – mark your calendars for this gorgeous ballet. Tickets start from Dhs350.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 8 to 10, ticket prices start from Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Sunday, September 10

Check out Twiggy’s new family-friendly beach club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Looking for a pool day that both the grown-ups and the little ones will love? Park Hyatt’s Twiggy Family has recently taken over the hotel’s Al Porto lagoon, with a stunning 100-metre pool that stretches around the Dubai Creek Marina. Open daily from 9am to sunset, Twiggy Family is priced at Dhs200 on weekdays, Dhs250 on weekends, and for children, it’s Dhs100 on weekdays and Dhs125 on weekends. Children under five years can enter free of charge. As well as the luxurious lagoon lined by sunbeds, there’s a fun splash pad, play area, inflatables, a refreshing pool menu, a bar, and a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant.

Twiggy Beach, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort. Daily, 9am to sunset. Dhs200 per person (weekdays), Dhs250 per person (weekends), Children Dhs100 (weekdays), Dhs125 (weekends). Children five years and below go free. Tel:(0)4 602 1105. twiggy.ae

Try the new dishes at Cassette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This ultra-hip café is an Al Quoz gem located in The Courtyard. With plenty of space both indoors and outdoors, friendly service, and hearty French dishes – you’ll feel right at home. For the first time since opening, the homegrown restaurant has just updated its breakfast and lunch menu. What to try? We recommend the mango smoothie bowl, the creamy garlic prawns with crushed potato and black olives, the crispy chicken supreme with slow-roasted tomatoes and confit garlic pommes puree, and the French country salad. Oh and save room for dessert, their pain perdu is non-negotiable.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily 8am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 349 1966. @cassettedxb

Catch all the Rugby World Cup action

Whether you’re team Wales or team New Zealand, Scotland or South Africa, catch all the Rugby World Cup at CLAW BBQ, Hilton the Palm, for epic deals, a buzzing atmosphere, and front-row seats to the live action. For Dhs120, sports fans can get a pint and a CLAW BBQ platter – which comes with corn dogs, chicken wings, buffalo shrimp, and more – while burger lovers can opt for a burger and a pint for Dhs89.

Claw BBQ, Hilton the Palm, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs299, Tel: (0)4 230 0054. clawbbq.com

Images: Provided/Social