For those who prefer to forgo the fancier venues in Dubai, in favour of a more down-to-earth pub, you’re in luck as there are so many options to try. McCafferty’s is the brand new name on the Dubai pub street, and it’s injecting its Irish flair in not one, but two new venues.

Following the opening of McCafferty’s JVC in Circle Mall on Saturday, September 11, a mere four days later another new branch of the Irish-born pub opened on September 15 at Al Furjan Club House. It takes over the glasshouse restaurant space in the clubhouse.

No attention to detail has been spared when it comes to McCafferty’s Dubai pubs making you feel like you’ve walked into an old pub in Ireland that has been there for years. From trinkets and old relics hanging from beams in the ceilings to vintage photos and signage bearing old Irish words, it’s the ultimate pub setting.

McCafferty’s original pub opened in Donegal Town, Ireland, back in 2017, followed by more in Ireland as well as the UK, Spain and now the UAE. A place to find a bit of authentic Irish craic, in the two UAE venues you’ll find live sports and music, traditional pub grub and a friendly atmosphere.

The new McCafferty’s in Al Furjan will be open daily from 10am to 2am, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as a dedicated kids’ menu. A daily happy hour runs from 3pm to 8pm with selected wine, bubbles, draught beer and spirits priced at Dhs33. There are also buckets of beers too.

Some of the specialities on the menu include hearty pies, the ‘gar’licky chicken kiev’, fish and chips, burgers and 28 day dry-aged artisanal Irish beef steaks. Of course, no pub would be complete without a roast dinner, and McCafferty’s will serve up theirs from 12pm to 10pm, Friday to Sunday. Options include pepper crusted rib of beef, lemon and thyme turkey, or crunchy vegan nut roast.

Al Furjan Club members will get 20 per cent off everything at McCafferty’s Al Furjan.

McCafferty’s Al Furjan, Al Furjan Club House, Dubai, open daily from 10am to 2am. @mccaffertysalfurjan

