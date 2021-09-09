Expect live sports and plenty of hearty Irish fun…

When it comes to thinking of Irish venues in Dubai, your mind is likely to go straight to the likes of McGettigan’s and Fibber Magee’s. Soon, though, there’s set to be a brand new player in town, as McCafferty’s JVC is officially opening on Saturday, September 11 from 2pm.

You can find the new pub Circle Mall, JVC. Previous teasers on McCafferty’s Instagram page have said that people can expect ‘Irish produce, traditional music & genuine craic’. Tables will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McCafferty’s Jumeirah Village (@mccaffertysjvc)

You might also like Keep it casual with some of the best pub brunches in Dubai

McCafferty’s original pub opened in Donegal Town, Ireland, back in 2017, followed by three more, two of which are in the UK and the other in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. A glance at the existing venues shows that they’re super traditional Irish spots.

McCafferty’s is all about ‘true Irish craic’. It’s set to be a great sport for live music and live sports are also a big part of McCafferty’s charm so you can expect to keep up with all the big games at the new Irish pub. The brand cites itself as the ‘ultimate sports hub in JVC’, so get this on the group chat.

British-style pubs are more popular in Dubai right now than ever. It’s unclear what offers and events McCafferty’s JVC will be offering, but we will be sure to let you know when we know more.

@mccaffertysjvc

Images: Social