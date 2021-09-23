There are celebrations across the city for Saudi National Day…

Today, Thursday September 23, is a cause for celebration, as our friends over in Saudi Arabia recognise their 91st National Day. In honour of this special occasion, Dubai has a host of special events taking place throughout the evening.

If you’re a fan of Dubai’s epic firework shows, you’ll be able to see one tonight at none other than Burj Al Arab. Taking place from 8.30pm to 9pm, the iconic 7-star hotel will play host to an incredible display of fireworks in celebration of Saudi National Day.

Elsewhere in the city, Dubai Festival City Mall will have a special edition of its Imagine show, running from 7.30pm to 8pm and 8.30pm to 9pm. The record-breaking show incorporates lasers and lights, fountains and imagination to deliver an exciting story through immersive projections.

At Burj Khalifa, you can expect the regular fountain show, plus a flag projection onto the world’s tallest building to wish Saudi nationals a happy national day. The fountain show will take place at 7.10pm, 8.10pm, 9.10pm and 10.10pm. There will also be a fountain show at The Pointe every hour on the hour, between 8pm and midnight.

As you’re passing through the city, you’ll also be able to catch special lighting displays at Ain Dubai from 7.30pm to 8.30pm, Dubai Frame from 8pm to 9.30pm

and Museum of the Future.

