The weekend is just a day away and we are back with your weekly dose of brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend. From beach days to breakfasting and even a fight night, we're got plenty to make your weekend a top one.

Here's our pick of 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, September 23

Celebrate Oktoberfest

A ten-day Oktoberfest celebration will take place at Wavehouse, Atlantis, The Palm from September 23 to October 2, with Bavarian-style dishes, a live band, DJ and those famous stein draught beers. Whilst you’re there, make sure to check out the bowling alley, arcade room and even the surf’s up wave rider.

Wavehouse, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sep 23 to Oct 2, free entry. Tel: (0)4 426 2000. atlantis.com

Visit this gorgeous outdoor bar

After a summer hiatus, Flair 5 is back and in business. Not only is it reopen but it’s back with weekly themed events and picture-perfect Japanese-Peruvian cuisine. A ladies’ night will run every Wednesday from 8pm to 12am. Ladies’ can enjoy three complimentary beverages and there will be a DJ playing all night. The Secret Garden Brunch is back on Fridays running from 1pm to 5pm with unlimited beverages and plenty of food.

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 372 2323. @flair.5

Check out a cool new Irish pub

Following the opening of McCafferty’s JVC in Circle Mall on Saturday, September 11, a mere four days later another new branch of the Irish-born pub opened on September 15 at Al Furjan Club House. From trinkets and old relics hanging from beams in the ceilings to vintage photos and signage bearing old Irish words, it’s the ultimate pub setting. There’s pub classics on the menu as well as a roast dinner, happy hour and live music.

McCafferty’s Al Furjan, Al Furjan Club House, Dubai, open daily from 10am to 2am. @mccaffertysalfurjan

Friday, September 24

Breakfast in style

LDC Kitchen & Coffee, the homegrown craft casual dining venue has added a twist to a classic Middle Eastern breakfast – the Shakshuka. The grab-and-go dish consists of a slow-cooked eggplant ragu, sweet Romero chillies, tomatoes and olives topped with crumbled feta. There are two poached eggs that can be mopped up with oven-baked garlic bread. Pair it with a hot beverage of choice to enjoy additional savings with LDC’s hard to beat Breakfast Club offer for only Dhs55.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee, available at all venues around Dubai. @ldckitchen

Soak up the sun at a brilliant beach day

The weather is finally on its way to cooling down which means we can visit some of Dubai’s amazing beach clubs again. Aprons & Hammers Beach House is one of the most popular restaurants and beach clubs to open on the equally popular West Beach strip. The beachfront eatery, which specialises in seafood, has alfresco seating, cushy bean bags and sun loungers on the sand, towel service and access to shower facilities, so you can team your seafood feast with a spot of swimming and sunbathing. Sip on some ‘adults-only’ capri suns which come in a range of flavours. Access on weekdays is Dhs100 fully redeemable on F&B and on

Weekends it’s Dhs150 fully redeemable on F&B.

Aprons & Hammers, Palm West Beach, Dubai, beach open 12pm to 6pm. Tel: (04) 456 7888. @apronsandhammers

Go to a day-to-night hip hop party at this beach club

Head to much-loved Dubai beach club Cove Beach this Friday, September 24 for a special day-to-night party with DJs playing the very best of hip hop and RnB. Visitors to the 808 party can start the day soaking up the sun by the pool or beach, then head to the lounge at sunset. Access to the party is for everyone who pays for a sun bed and there minimum spend applies to table bookings, ranging from Dhs2,000 to Dhs8,000.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Cove Beach open 10am to 1am, 808 party on until 11pm. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. @covebeachdubai

Watch the Matrix Fight Night

Matrix Fight Night, a leader of MMA Events in India is hosting the sixth MFN in Dubai at Palazzo Versace Dubai this Friday. For fans of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff will also be at the event. It begins at 6pm and prices start from Dhs250 per person for mocktails, juices and canapés, and of course, the fight. Bookings can be done through Palazzo Versace Dubai on 04 556 8805.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Jaddaf Waterfront – Dubai. MFN 6 on Sept 24, 6pm onwards. Prices start from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 556 8805. @mfn_mma @palazzoversacedubai

Saturday, September 25

Rock out at a brilliant Queen tribute night

Freddie Mercury fans, take note. The QE2 will be rocking to life in September with two hours of music by the legendary rock group Queen. Expect hits such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, I Want to Break Free, I Want it All, Killer Queen, Another One Bites the Dust, The Show Must Go On and much more. Ticket prices start from Dhs150 and can be bought here.

Note: Tickets are selling fast and the shows on September 23 24 are already sold out.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Party at the pool with Candypants’ newest event

Events group Candypants is launching a brand new pool party at Wane by SoMiya on Saturday, September 25. It will run every Saturday from 12pm to 8pm with DJs and plenty of fun (it is Candypants after all). Packages start from Dhs225 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents which includes beverages and food from 12pm to 4pm.

Wane by SoMiya, Address Dubai Marina, Saturdays, 12pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)58 177 9831 https://candypants.events/all-events/pool-brunch/

Make a weekend stop off for delicious fresh fruit and coffee

Thought Starbucks Wass just about hot drinks, sweets and sandwiches? Think again. Get a healthy dose of delicious fruits by purchasing a Mama Rita’s beloved ‘Fresh Fruit Paradise’ jar. This homey, vegan-friendly recipe consisting of layers of avocado purée, fresh cut fruits, aromatic mango purée and generous toppings of crunchy soaked pine nuts, pistachios and almonds is now available at Starbucks stores, Drive-Thru and even on delivery.

@starbucksmiddleeast @mamarita