It’s one of the most hotly anticipated openings in Dubai…

Ever since it was announced in 2019 that world-famous restaurant SUSHISAMBA was set to open an outpost in Dubai, we’ve been on the edge of our seats. Now, it’s official, as the hotly-anticipated venue is set to open in November, 51 floors high in the sky atop the Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah.

The world-famous restaurant, which already has venues in New York, Miami, Las Vegas and London, is coming to the Middle East for the very first time with the opening of its Dubai outpost. Visitors can look forward to a sophisticated day-to-night experience, as well as dining on some of SUSHISAMBA’s signature Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisine.

The swanky new 12,000 square foot venue boasts an opulent restaurant, bar and lounge area and floor-to-ceiling windows, perfectly capturing amazing views as far as the eye can see. This includes some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks such as the Palm Jumeirah coastline, the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and the Dubai skyline.

Aesthetically, the restaurant has been designed with influences from Japan, Brazil and Peru. A beautiful and immersive 3D printed ceiling installation, inspired by both Japanese and Brazilian woodwork and weaving traditions, connects the three main areas seamlessly, and in the dining room, you’ll find an open kitchen with a sushi counter and robata grill.

SUSHISAMBA Dubai’s menu is brought to you by Chef Moon Kyung Soo, Culinary Director of SUSHISAMBA Dubai. Most of the seafood and fish will be flown in from Japan, ensuring you an authentic culinary experience. Organic vegetables and produce will be sourced from UAE-based farms, supporting local business and sustainability.

Signature dishes include crispy Hokkaido scallop, crispy yellowtail taquitos, Japanese A5 Wagyu beef gyoza, pulpo asado, Wagyu A4 Japanese claypot, ceviche platter and Peruvian corn salad. SUSHISAMBA’s world-famous SAMBA roll will be renamed SAMBA Dubai roll, to celebrate the opening of the fabulous new Dubai restaurant.

Whilst a specific opening date in November has yet to be revealed, What’s On will be bringing you the exclusive first look of SUSHISAMBA Dubai.

Reservations for SUSHISAMBA are now open…

SUSHISAMBA Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening in November 2021. @sushisambadubai

Images: Provided