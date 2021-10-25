There are two special staycation offers to ‘celebr8’ the opening…

We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to lavish hotels in Dubai, but now, there’s a new one opening on the Palm Jumeirah that needs your attention. Say ‘hello’ to Th8 Palm, the Miami Beach-inspired luxury resort that will officially open its doors on November 1 – and it’s now taking bookings.

You’ll find the ocean-facing property on the Palm Jumeirah crescent. The aesthetics of the hotel’s lobby, restaurant, rooms and pool combine the simple with the eclectic, with decor ‘inspired by the fashion, glamour, jet-set lifestyle and art deco scene of Miami Beach’.

The Fluid Beach Club pool here is really cool, with serious Miami vibes coming from the vibrant red parasols and white sun beds. The rectangular infinity pool is framed with comfy day beds and sun beds which continue out onto the golden sandy beach. There are also private cabanas to hire.

The Envy bar and restaurant is a stylish place to hang out with friends or family, day or night. Inside the restaurant is casual seating for enjoying cocktails or bar bites, and there’s also a sleek high bar to sit at. Beyond this is a glass-walled terrace restaurant that is more Mediterranean vibes, with a huge potted lemon tree.

Th8 Palm has 121 stunning suites designed to accommodate each and every guest. To ‘celebr8’ opening, there are two special staycation and vacation offers. The ‘Celebr8’ offer includes an overnight stay in a luxe suite for two, with a bottle bubbles and strawberries in your room, with a bathrobe that you can take away with you, priced at Dhs1,788.

If you’re feeling extra fancy, opt for the ‘Elev8’ package which includes an overnight stay, with a two-way limousine pick-up and drop-off from your home, a bottle of bubbles, a private cabana by the pool and unlimited food and house beverages included throughout the duration of your stay. This one is priced from Dhs7,888 for two.

Th8 Palm also has a fully-equipped gym for those whose exercise routine doesn’t stop just because you’re on vacation.

Th8 Palm, The Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening on November 1. accor.com

Images: Provided