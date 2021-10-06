Unwind under the stars…

It’s a well-known fact that Dubai has picked up and gotten rather busy again. If you need to get away from the hustle and bustle, book your tickets to Oblivion – a music festival taking place in the Ras Al Khaimah desert.

The 12-hour festival starts Friday, October 29 at 4pm and ends the following day. This calls for an overnight stay where all you’ll have for company are the stars, the dunes and of course, other techno and house music fans.

Here’s all that you need to know.

Who are the performers?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O B L I V I O N (@oblivion_ae)

On the night, a line-up of six renowned international and local artists will perform for 10 hours non-stop. Headlining the event is Stan Kolev. He will be joined by Eva Voytko, Anthony Drone, Kareem Mohamed, Special K and Doomaz.

Where will you stay?

There are a number of options you can choose from pre-assembled tents to treehouses and domes.

A pre-assembled dome will cost you Dhs1,000 for two people. Tickets are included in the price and the tent comes with mattresses, pillows and blankets with access to shared washrooms and showers.

A treehouse will cost Dhs2,000 for two. It includes two tickets to the event, a private washroom and shared showers.

Staying in a premium dome will cost you Dhs2,000 for two people. The price includes two entry tickets and a private washroom and shower facility.

The luxury dome for Dhs2,500 for two includes entry tickets and an ensuite bathroom.

Check in is at 4pm on October 29 and check out is at 10am on October 30.

Have camping gear? Bring it along and set up camp yourself (until 10am the following morning).

Want to attend the festival but retreat to your own home after? That option is available, too and all you’ll need is a ticket.

Tickets (phase 1) will be released on Friday, October 8 for Dhs250. Don’t wait to purchase as phase 2 will cost you Dhs300 and if you purchase at the gate, it’s Dhs350.

You can purchase your tickets via Whatsapp on 050 248 8584.

What about food?

Food and beverage stalls will be available at the venue where you can fuel up. A fully licensed bar will also be set up and shisha is also available at the venue.

Chapter 1 is just the first part of a number of events hosted by Oblivion, so if you miss this event, don’t worry as there will be more announced.

Stay tuned to @oblivion_ae for more information and updates

Oblivion, Ras Al Khaimah. standard ticket prices to be announced, staycation with ticket prices start from Dhs2,000. Oct 29 to 30. Tel: (0)50 248 8584. @oblivion_ae

Images: Supplied