A great way to chill with mates…

If you want a relaxing Friday night out with mates, check out Secret Whispers – an event hosted at rooftop lounge Zodiac at Elite Byblos. For three hours, starting from 7pm, your night will be filled with stand up comedians and performers while you sip on drinks and enjoy light bites.

Held by eMpTy Productions, the event runs for the first three Friday’s of October from 7pm to 10pm. Tickets cost Dhs100 per person for entry.

A special a la carte menu has been prepared for the show featuring popular snacks such as mini beef sliders, dynamite shrimps, loaded cheesy fries, and there’s even a BBQ grill.

You can even order shisha and enjoy the now cooler Dubai weather.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eMpTy Productions (@empty.productions)

On each night you will be treated to music and popular local comedians from Dubai.

To kick off the first of three events, these are the comedians taking to the stage. Sahar Hashim Mohamed Ali, Salman Qureshi and Rushdi Rafeek.

Rushdi has performed all over the UAE including Phileas Fogg, The Courtyard Playhouse and more. He recently performed the opening act for Wayne Brady Live in Dubai show at the Coca-Cola Arena – so you know he’s going to bring the laughs.

Apart from laughing your heart out, there will be performers on all three nights. George Nashaat Guirguis Ibrahim (instrumentalist) and Peter Mamdouh Milad Youssef (vocalist) leaving you tapping your feet to the beat.

If you’re busy this Friday, don’t worry. There are two more nights to enjoy in October, so add it to your diary now.

For more information, reach out to the eMpTy Productions team on 052 210 6181 or 050 669 9601.

Secret Whispers, Zodiac Rooftop Lounge, Elite Byblos in Al Barsha, behind Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. 7pm to 10 pm on Oct 1, 8 and 15. Dhs100 per person entry fee. Te;: (0)4 455 4800. @empty.productions

Images: Social