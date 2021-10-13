The play about life with many questions and only some answers…

After a sold-out run of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea at The Junction earlier this year, theatregoers can now enjoy another play by the Academy and Pulitzer prize-winning playwright, John Patrick Shanley.

Savage in Limbo is gracing the stage at the popular local theatre venue in Alserkal Avenue this weekend from October 14 to 16. In case you’re wondering, yes it is performed by the same troupe who bought Danny and the Deep Blue Sea to the stage – the very talented Cross Bronx Crew.

So, what is the play about?

Without giving too much away, Savage in Limbo is what happens when five 32-year-olds from the Bronx meet up and well, talk about life. They all find themselves stuck in a rut and yearning for a change in the savage world of the Bronx. To raise the curtain a little bit more on this play – Colab Company, a performing arts group who witnessed a sneak peek of the performance stated, ‘This play has heart and soul, it has humour, and quirk, it has many questions and only some answers’. The Director, John Shenton complimented the great cast and added ‘I believe we have something really special here.’