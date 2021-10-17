Sheikh Hamdan has been spotted dining at DIFC's newest restaurant
The Crown Prince beat us to it…
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai is a regular on Dubai’s fine dining scene, often spotted checking out DIFC’s newest restaurants. Adding another hotspot to his collection, Sheikh Hamdan paid a visit to the newly opened Caviar Kaspia Dubai (even before What’s On Dubai has had a chance to check it out).
The original Caviar Kaspia, found in Paris, is a favourite amongst A-list celebrities, including Rihanna, Katy Perry and the Kardashians. The Dubai outpost has barely been open a week, and already welcomed the Crown Prince for a special lunch visit.
The restaurant posted a photo of His Highness, affectionately known as Fazza, on its Instagram page today, Sunday October 17. The Crown Prince can be seen holding one of the restaurant’s signature Matryoshka Doll-shaped chest, which houses the restaurant’s caviar, which was gifted to him by the team.
View this post on Instagram
The restaurant is famed for its signature dishes and a selection of the finest caviar is available at the restaurant, acting as a crown to many a dish, including eggs, potatoes, pasta, toast, and more.
In addition, guests can also enjoy other menu highlights such as smoked salmon blinis, king crab and crayfish salad or from a selection of raw and cooked fish, pastas, risottos, and an assortment of the finest and rarest delicacies.
Serving up lunch and dinner, Caviar Kaspia Dubai has a restaurant, plus a bar, lounge and terrace.
Caviar Kaspia Dubai, Gate Village 2, DIFC, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 1am, Thursday & Friday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 243 5633. @caviarkaspiadxb