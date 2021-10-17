The Crown Prince beat us to it…

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai is a regular on Dubai’s fine dining scene, often spotted checking out DIFC’s newest restaurants. Adding another hotspot to his collection, Sheikh Hamdan paid a visit to the newly opened Caviar Kaspia Dubai (even before What’s On Dubai has had a chance to check it out).

The original Caviar Kaspia, found in Paris, is a favourite amongst A-list celebrities, including Rihanna, Katy Perry and the Kardashians. The Dubai outpost has barely been open a week, and already welcomed the Crown Prince for a special lunch visit.

The restaurant posted a photo of His Highness, affectionately known as Fazza, on its Instagram page today, Sunday October 17. The Crown Prince can be seen holding one of the restaurant’s signature Matryoshka Doll-shaped chest, which houses the restaurant’s caviar, which was gifted to him by the team.

The restaurant is famed for its signature dishes and a selection of the finest caviar is available at the restaurant, acting as a crown to many a dish, including eggs, potatoes, pasta, toast, and more.

In addition, guests can also enjoy other menu highlights such as smoked salmon blinis, king crab and crayfish salad or from a selection of raw and cooked fish, pastas, risottos, and an assortment of the finest and rarest delicacies.

Serving up lunch and dinner, Caviar Kaspia Dubai has a restaurant, plus a bar, lounge and terrace.

Caviar Kaspia Dubai, Gate Village 2, DIFC, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 1am, Thursday & Friday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 243 5633. @caviarkaspiadxb