The Parisian restaurant counts Rihanna, Katy Perry, Bella Hadid, and the Kardashians as customers…

DIFC is home to many a chic restaurant, and you wouldn’t struggle to spot a celebrity in many of them from time to time. It’s no surprise then that chic Parisian restaurant Caviar Kaspia will join the elite selection and open in DIFC next month.

The original is found in the famous Place de la Madeleine in Paris, and is known for its Tsar-era Russian luxe and chic French decor. The Dubai outpost will have a similar style and we’re told will be ‘a natural extension of its Parisian space’.

Serving up lunch and dinner, Caviar Kaspia Dubai will have a restaurant, plus a bar, lounge and terrace. We’re promised intimate and inviting interiors with classic elements blended with modern aesthetics.

Wondering about the restaurant’s signature dish? The clue is in the name. A selection of the finest caviar will be available at the restaurant, and acts as a crown to many a dish, including eggs, potatoes, pasta, toast, and more.

In addition, guests can also enjoy other menu highlights such as smoked salmon blinis, king crab and crayfish salad or from a selection of raw and cooked fish, pastas, risottos, and an assortment of the finest and rarest delicacies.

We’re not sure of an exact opening date just yet, but guests will be able to experience the restaurant from October 2021. Stay tuned to What’s On for more details as soon as we get them.

Caviar Kaspia Dubai, Gate Village 2, DIFC, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 1am, Thursday & Friday 12pm to 2am, opening October. kaspiadubai.com

Images: Instagram/Provided