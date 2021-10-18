Uncover the secrets of Umbrella Island…

Somewhere, amongst the emeralds bayous of the Abu Dhabi Eastern Mangroves sits a (formally) secret island.

And we understand that if after watching the Netflix sensation Squid Game, the idea of an ‘Umbrella Island’ might be a bit of an emotional trigger — but there will be no cookie carving going on here. This is a safe space.

It’s an island that the capital’s kayak and SUP specialist, SeaHawk.ae is organising enchanting evening expeditions to. Ripe time too, now those adventure-permitting Autumn temperatures have returned.

The next ‘Umbrella Island Experience’ is set to take place on October 22, 2021 from 5.30pm (dependent on the organisers getting the requisite minimum 12 guests), and is available from Dhs249.

Into the wild

The journey starts with a 45 minute sunset cruise through the romantic backdrop of golden hour-lit mangroves.

After arriving at the island, the city’s skyline now a dawb of lights on the horizon, you’ll be able to enjoy an island feast of flame-grilled chicken, lamb and beef; freshly prepared salad; hummus; bread; rice and other sides.

After dinner you’re free to explore the island, commune with the majesty of nature in the near silence of the mangroves, spot constellations amongst the stars, or enjoy a karak around the bonfire.

Then you’ll journey back, fed, full and under the canopy of a thousand stars, thinking about Umbrella-ella-ella-ella-eh-eh-eh.

Next trip Oct 22, from 5.30pm, Dhs249. To book, please call (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae

