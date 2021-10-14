The many perks of a Fairytale cafe…

The story of Forever Rose Cafe began in January 2020, when the luxury homegrown flourist of the same name launched its first green shoots at The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

The cafe was a literal work of whimsical artistry, with hand-shaded lines and gorgeous art deco design details. The cafe looks plucked from the pages of a sketch artist’s memoir of Paris, the continuity of its monochrome surrounds occasionally shattered by the contrast of colourful menu items and decorative crimson roses.

Since then, like a floral bloom of its own, the brand has grown — with a second chapter opening in Dubai’s trendy Box Park in November 2020. And beyond the UAE, branches have shot up in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and even London. Now the rubied petals have returned to the capital, having recently opened inside the breezy, mock courtyard of Yas Mall’s Town Square.

This edition of Forever Rose embraces the al exterior theme — featuring backdrops of London park life and hanging umbrellas (because English drizzle), all faithfully replicated in that gorgeous canvas-imitating-life style.

On the menu, you’ll find their signature collection of craft coffees, elegant pastries and artistic cakes, dainty breakfast morsels, grand high teas, sandwiches, pizzas and other assortments of delectable nibbles.

Founder and CEO of Forever Rose, Ebraheem Al Samadi, said the cafe has a unique offering to the previous two, “We are excited to open the third Forever Rose Cafe in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi to continue to offer the residents of the capital the Forever Rose experience everyday.”

“Through the 2D monochrome design, the Forever Rose Cafe, Yas Mall emulates sitting in a London park overlooking the landscape. This was the chosen theme due to the newly renovated Yas Mall Town Center having an outdoor feel and the brand’s heritage,”

This painted park edition comes with a capacity to enchant 60 guests over its generous 1,500 sq ft space. And if you feel inspired to take a bit of beauty home with you, you can buy a Forever Rose here too.

Forever Rose Cafe, Level 1, Town Square in Yas Mall, Yas Island. Tel: (050) 210 0139. @foreverrosecafe

Images: Provided