If you have friends or family or you yourself visit the UAE on a regular basis, there’s great news on tourist visas to be aware of.

The UAE has announced that tourists can now apply for a five-year multiple entry visa for just Dha650. Tourists who opt for this visa will be able to remain in the country for 90 days during each visit. The visa is open to all nationalities.

If you wish to stay for longer, you can extend your stay by applying on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website here.

According to Khaleej Times in an interview with a travel agent, those interested can apply directly on the ICA website including all documents such as bank statements. It is up to the discretion of the immigration authority to award the visa to the applicant or not.

Want to apply? Ensure you have the following: Coloured photograph, passport copy, medical insurance and bank statement from the past six months.

After you’ve submitted all your documents, you will be asked to pay Dhs650. Once approved, you will receive the e-visa via your registered email.

We also approved a multiple entry tourist visa for all nationalities to strengthen the UAE’s status as a global economic capital. pic.twitter.com/gkQU6mFbS5 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 21, 2021

The news for the multiple entry visa was announced back in March 2021. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The multiple-entry tourist visa will be available for all nationalities ‘to strengthen the UAE’s status as a global economic capital’.

Last month in September, the UAE also announced a total of 50 new projects which will be revealed in line with the 50th anniversary of the UAE’s unification. A ‘green visa‘ was announced on Sunday, September 5 which will enable residents to sponsor their parents, as well as children under the age of 25 (regular visas sponsor children up to 18). Read more here.

