And a residency permit enabling the holder to live in the UAE and work anywhere virtually…

Following a cabinet meeting at Al-Watan Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, Ruler of Dubai announced a series of big changes to immigration policy in the UAE.

The news came in a series of Tweets from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s official Twitter account. As yet, there is no schedule on when the changes will come into effect, or when the new visa types will be available, but we’ll keep you updated as and when that information is passed on.

We also approved a multiple entry tourist visa for all nationalities to strengthen the UAE’s status as a global economic capital. pic.twitter.com/gkQU6mFbS5 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 21, 2021

Multi-entry tourist visa

HH Sheikh Mohammed shared the cabinet’s decision to approve “a multiple entry tourist visa for all nationalities to strengthen the UAE’s status as a global economic capital”

This is undoubtedly great news to many intending to visit the country frequently. And whilst it’s difficult to draw conclusions without seeing the finer details, it’s likely that those nationalities and individuals currently permitted to perform land border visa runs, will need to make sure they exit on the date of visa expiry, to reset the full visa term.

New residency visa option

HH also made reference to “a new Remote work Visa that enables employees from all over the world to live and work remotely from the UAE even if their companies are based in another country”.

The first phase of this remote working permit was announced in October last year – where overseas professionals could apply for a one-year remote working visa.

That particular visa cost around Dhs1,054 plus valid medical insurance and a processing fee per person. Applicants are only considered for approval if they earn a monthly salary of US$5,000 (Dhs18,365) per month, and can prove it with last month’s payslip and three months’ bank statements.

It’s expected that this updated version of the remote working visa will offer even more inclusivity.

Other topics discussed at the meeting

That ever fore-most subject of sustainability was also clearly on the agenda it seems, with HH Sheikh Mohammed Tweeting “We approved a national system for hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles and a national water and energy demand management programme to increase the efficiency of the three most energy-consuming sectors (transport, industry and construction) by 40 per cent”.

Images: What’s On Archive