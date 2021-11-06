Your weekly must-do guide…

This week we have an action-packed itinerary for you, whether you want to experience a new attraction, check out a new bar or celebrate the UAE’s National Day, here are seven fun things you should be doing in Dubai this week.

Sunday November 28

1. Check out a brand new attraction

Jaw-dropping new attraction, Sky Views Dubai has opened its doors. Found atop Address Sky Views, the long-awaited experience takes guests to the edge of the two tower hotel, providing views across the city. With three adrenaline-pumping experiences, guests can explore a Sky Observatory, Sky Glass Slide and Sky Edge Walk.

Sky Views Dubai, Address Sky Views, daily, Observatory & Glass Slide 10am to 9pm (sunset 4pm to 6.30pm), Edge Walk 2pm to 8pm. skyviewsdubai.com

2. Enjoy lunch alfresco

Piatti by the Beach is now open in Raffles The Palm, the newly opened hotel on Palm Jumeirah. Offering neutral tones with blue accents and a beach view that will transport you to the Med, Piatti encapsulates the European lifestyle through food, music and ambience. The Amalfi Coast inspired spot offers an Italian haven within Dubai’s bustling cityscape.

Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, Lunch 12pm to 4.30pm, Dinner 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 248 8889. @piattibythebeach

Monday November 29

3. Get your shop on

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift? Swing by the home furnishing pop up with brands Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm and Williams Sonoma, at the Star Atrium in The Dubai Mall. Discover the beautiful range of holiday accessories, home furniture including as handcrafted throws, holiday wreaths, winter-scented candles and more between now and December 4.

Star Atrium, The Dubai Mall, November 25 to December 4.

4. Discover a new bar

Papa Dubai is the brand new spot in Habtoor City, which is home to nine beautiful bars under one roof. Each bar is focused on a particular drink including tequila, mezcal, vodka, gin, sake, champagne, whiskey, wine and rum.

Papa Dubai, V Hotel Dubai, Al Habtoor City, Monday to Saturday, 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 203 3434. @papadubaiofficial

Tuesday November 30

5. Take a trip across the world

The Theater Dubai has a brand new weekly event, called From Paris to Cairo. With performances inspired by many countries plotted along the route, guests will be transported to Paris, then Madrid, Rome, Athens before finally landing (musically) in Cairo.

The Theater Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tuesdays, first seating 7:30pm, second seating 10pm. Tel: (0)4 222 2268. @thetheaterdubai

Wednesday December 1

6. Start your National Day celebrations

Kicking off the celebrations is UAE National Day and there will be plenty of cultural events the whole family can enjoy at Expo 2020 Dubai. The golden celebrations will take place over the course of four days, starting Wednesday, December 1 until December 4. Visitors can expect world-class ceremonies, musical showcases, cross-cultural conversations, culturally-fused performances and engaging exhibits. Expo 2020 Dubai has launched a festive pass to the ‘world’s great show’ for just Dhs95 that can be used on all days in December.

expo2020dubai.com

7. Get behind the wheel of your own boat

HERO OdySea’s innovative self-drive boat tours put the captain’s hat squarely on your head, allowing you to skipper your own shoreline adventure in one of their vessels. As well as being designed to help give you privileged access to Dubai’s landmarks, their boats are ‘untippable’. Skim along Dubai’s iconic tower-studded coast at speeds of up to 50km/h.

Book hero-dubai.com website. Tours depart at 9am, 11am, 1.30pm and there’s a sunset tour that leaves at 3.30pm.