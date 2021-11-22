Piatti by the Beach has opened its doors in Raffles The Palm…

Just in time for the alfresco dining season, a new beachside restaurants has flung open its blue hued doors for guests. Piatti by the Beach is now open in Raffles The Palm, the newly opened hotel on Palm Jumeirah.

Offering neutral tones with blue accents and a beach view that will transport you to the Med, Piatti encapsulates the European lifestyle through food, music and ambience. The Amalfi Coast inspired spot offers an Italian haven within Dubai’s bustling cityscape.

Chef Batuhan Piatti, a former judge on Masterchef Turkey, has created a menu of Mediterranean delights such as burrata with cherry tomatoes and sautéed Mediterranean mussels.

There’s an insalata Amalfi with Mazara red prawns, Taggiasca olives, avocado and cherry tomatoes, as well as an array of raw seafood, including spicy scallops, seared salmon, sea bass ceviche, king crab tacos and red king prawns.

Bask in the winter sun from the sprawling terrace, or take shade from within the spacious restaurant. An aptly named ‘Temptation Room’ is filled with hand-crafted cakes and tarts to satisfy any sweet tooth cravings.

Chef Batuhan said: “I have created a menu with freshness, taste and simplicity in mind. You will taste the quality in every delicious bite of our Mediterranean menu. As well as amazing food, our guests can expect both superior service and an unparalleled location.”

Piatti by the Beach opens in Raffles The Palm, a newly opened hotel on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. The huge resort also features a jazz bar, Japanese restaurant and luxurious spa facilities.

Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, Lunch 12pm to 4.30pm, Dinner 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 248 8889. @piattibythebeach

Images: Provided