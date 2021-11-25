Visitors can experience the thrill from Friday November 26…

Jaw-dropping new attraction, Sky Views Dubai, is set to get pulses racing as it launches tomorrow, Friday November 26. Found atop Address Sky Views, the long-awaited experience takes guests to the edge of the two tower hotel, providing views across the city.

What can you find at Sky Views Dubai?

With three adrenaline-pumping experiences, guests can explore a Sky Observatory, Sky Glass Slide and Sky Edge Walk. Sky Observatory is a two-storey viewing deck accessed by a glass elevator. On level 52, a 46 metre-long glass walk connects the two towers, where visitors will find ideal photo ops to capture the stunning Downtown Dubai skyline view.

Head up the spiral staircase to level 53 and you’ll find the Sky Glass Slide. Look down (if you dare) as you slide through a suspended transparent tube to the level below, taking in the city’s surroundings at full speed.

Finally, the most (in our opinion) hair-raising experience is Sky Edge Walk. Strap yourself in to a helmet and harness before leaning off the edge of the open-air platform, 219.5 metres above ground. No windows, no barriers – brave participants will enjoy a rare opportunity to lean off a skyscraper.

How much are tickets to Sky Views Dubai?

A ticket to the Sky Observatory includes the Sky Glass Slide experience, and costs Dhs70 for adults (Dhs90 at sunset) and Dhs60 for children aged three to 16 (Dhs70 for sunset).

To take on the Sky Edge Walk, the ticket is priced at Dhs704 including a safety briefing and all equipment.

An American diner restaurant called Panorama 52 is also scheduled to open early next year, where guests will be able to enjoy casual comfort food with epic city views.

Sky Views Dubai, Address Sky Views, daily, Observatory & Glass Slide 10am to 9pm (sunset 4pm to 6.30pm), Edge Walk 2pm to 8pm. skyviewsdubai.com

Images: Provided