Your weekly must-do guide…

This week we have an action-packed itinerary for you, whether you want to enjoy yoga with wine, a new rooftop terrace and a date night with a difference, here are six fun things you should be doing in Dubai this week.

Sunday November 21

1. Dine under an immersive screen

Duomo is the new Italian restaurant at The Dubai Edition hotel. Duomo, in case you’re wondering, is Italian for ‘cathedral’. The name is reflected in its’ interiors including a 15-meter high vaulted cathedral-styled arch and a lancet (tall) window and there are other Italian designs dotted through the restaurant. What you’re in for is an artistic experience as the arch is just the backdrop for an immersive digital art show. Guests who dine inside the restaurant are enveloped in an ever-changing artistic display beneath the vaulted ceilings.

Duomo, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 602 3399. editionhotels.com/dubai

Monday November 22

Discover a newly revamped rooftop

Atelier M has revamped and relaunched its Pier 7 roof terrace. The new décor features checkered flooring and colourful lighting with a zodiac-themed graffiti wall. Enjoy views across Dubai Marina from the alfresco setting.

Atelier M, 7th floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Tuesday November 23

Check out a new beach club

Fluid Beach Club, located at Th8 Palm hotel, has both a pool and pristine sandy beach, plus an outdoor terrace with an airstream food truck to enjoy food and drinks at throughout the day. Guests can expect a plethora of live DJs and top notch entertainment throughout the week and weekends. Open only to those aged 18 and over, guests can enjoy a variety of sun loungers and packages. Entrance for females on weekdays is Dhs150 with a Dhs50 drinks voucher and Dhs200 on weekends with a Dhs100 beverage voucher. For males on weekdays it’s Dhs300 with a Dhs75 drink voucher and on the weekends it’s Dhs250 with a Dhs100 beverage voucher.

Fluid Beach Club, Th8 Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, daily, from Dhs150 for females and Dhs300 for males. Tel: (0)4 525 8901. accor.com

Enjoy a date night with a difference

Garth, a new Southern-European ‘Neo Bistro’ has just what you need with the launch of a Tuesday date night special. Garth knows it can be a little tricky to get the conversation flowing on a first date, so they’ve got a box of ice breaker cards for your table. Instead of the boring questions, you can get straight to the fun stuff to get that laughter going (everyone knows laughter is the key to love, right?), with silly questions such as ‘would you rather never eat ketchup ever again, or eat ketchup with every meal?’.

Garth, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, date night special runs on Tuesdays from 8pm, priced at Dhs380 for two people. Tel: (0)58 530 7499. @garthdubai

Wednesday November 24

Check out a motor show with a difference

A cool urban lifestyle festival is coming to Dubai Harbour from November 24 to 27, called #NoFilterDXB. Formerly the Dubai Motor Show, the festival encapsulates so much more than the motoring industry, now with a host of lifestyle activations to enjoy.

#NoFilterDXB, Dubai Harbour, November 24 to 27, Wed 5pm to 10pm, Thur 3pm to 10pm, Fri&Sat 11am to 10pm. nofilterdxb.com

Enjoy yoga and wine together

The month-long UAE Vine Festival is hosting an hour-long yoga session that lets you sip while you pose and leaves you feeling more mindful about both wine and yoga. What’s more, the wines from Pure The Winery have zero sugar.

Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Wednesday 24 November 2021, 6pm to 7pm, Dhs200. thetastingclass.com/sundown-vinoyasa