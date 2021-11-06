Here’s your round-up of some capital things to do in Abu Dhabi this week…

If your mantra this morning was, ‘five days to the weekend… five days to the weekend…’, we’re here to tell you that your workweek doesn’t have to be that bad. Fill your week in with some of these cool things to do in Abu Dhabi and not only will you have fun, but you’ll get to the weekend a lot quicker.

Here are 6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Sunday, November 14

Experience the ‘Symphony of the Nation’ at Qasr Al Watan

Visitors to the stunning Qasr Al Watan can now enjoy live performances by Abu Dhabi Police’s Music Band every Sunday and Thursday at 12.30pm. The show titled ”Symphony of The Nation’ adds on to visitors learning experience of the UAE’s history and traditions. The band will play classical Emirati music about the heritage and love for the nation while marching through the Palace of the Nation. Qasr Al Watan is open to visitors of all ages daily from 11am to 7pm. Tickets for adults cost Dhs60 and its Dhs30 for children. Purchase your tickets here.

Qasr Al Watan, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (600) 544 442 qasralwatan.ae

Monday, November 15

Indulge in a pocket-friendly afternoon tea

Held daily from 1pm to 5pm, this traditional afternoon tea at Central Grounds in Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi will cost you just Dhs120 for two. The delicate bites range from mini cupcakes, sandwiches, scones, fresh pastries, savories and more. Pair this with a choice of unlimited herbal teas or coffees. Bringing little ones along? Its Dhs60 if they fall in age bracket of six and 12. Make your reservation at least three hours in advance.

Central Grounds, Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, Abu Dhabi. Daily 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)2 304 7777. marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com/specials

Stretch it out at a complimentary yoga class

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is inviting guests to join their complimentary outdoor yoga sessions. The classes take place at The Galleria’s Sky Park where you will be guided by professional instructors. The classes run every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 8.30am to 9.30am. Pre-book your spot by sending an email to events@thegalleriaalmaryah.com and don’t forget your yoga mat and towel. You will need to show a valid green pass on the ALHOSN UAE app and undergo EDE scanning prior to entering The Galleria.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Jazeerat Al Maryah, Abu Dhabi, every Mon, Tue and Sat, 8.30am to 9.30am. Tel: (02) 493 7400. thegalleria.ae

Tuesday, November 16

Visit the brand new aquarium in the capital

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi is the latest attraction to open its doors in the capital. The aquarium opened its doors over the week and is the largest aquarium in the Middle East with a number of themed zones waiting to be explored. From scoping out natural treasures to seeing a number of fish, rainforest creatures and more, it’s a day out the whole family will enjoy. Ticket starts from Dhs105 for general admission. Read more about the aquarium and the themed zones here and book your tickets here

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Al Qana, Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 428 6666. thenationalaquarium.ae

Wednesday, November 17

Slurp on noodles at Sontaya

Southeast Asian restaurant, Sontaya has launched a special menu called All About Noodles, honouring the region’s variety of noodle recipes. There are six distinctive flavoured noodle dishes including spicy noodle salad, traditional Indonesian noodle soup, Thai seafood and noodle curry and more. The a la carte menu is also available boasting curries, stir fries, seafood and more. Dine on the outdoor terrace and soak in the views of the surrounding resort. The noodle menu is served from 6pm to midnight every evening until November 30.

Sontaya, St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi. All About Noodles available until No 30. Tel: (0)2 498 8888. sontayaabudhabi.com

Discover your artistic side at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Missed your chance to learn the art of drawing at the stunning Louvre Abu Dhabi over the summer? Well, ‘Drawing at the Museum’ is back again, held every Wednesday. For a cost of just Dhs57 (Dhs50 plus a 50 per cent discount on the admission ticket) you and a small group will develop sketching skills and learn about the different aspects of drawing. You will learn about form and perspective from ancient ceramics and reliefs, marvel at the human form and more. The two-hour session ends with a group discussion to reflect, share insight and discuss ideas. The class is open to those above the age of 18. Book your spot here.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, every Wed until June 30 4.30pm to 6.30pm, Dhs57. Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Supplied