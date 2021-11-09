The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi will be home to 46,000 individual creatures…

The National Aquarium, located at Abu Dhabi’s upcoming leisure and entertainment mega project, Al Qana is now 100 per cent complete. It will be opening its doors this weekend on November 12.

It will be the largest aquarium in the Middle East and located within the vast space is a number of themed zones that visitors can check out.

Here’s what you will discover on the inside

Your visit to The National Aquarium begins with National Treasures in Zone 1, which is a lagoon that features a number of different species of fish and turtles.

Zone 2 is the Red Sea Wreck, which well… features a shipwreck from the Red Sea, a giant grouper (you can’t miss him) and baby coral.

Zone 3 is called Atlantic Cave where you can enjoy a string ray feeding experience; Zone 4 The Sub, recreates the explorative windows of a deep-sea submarine; and at the Ring of Fire in Zone 5, there’s an interactive island forming projection exhibit.

If the hidden world of the ocean hasn’t impressed you yet, the creatures in Ocean Magic in Zone 6 will certainly drop your jaws. Featured here are bioluminescent creatures, which basically mean the living organisms emit light. Bioluminescent creatures include a number of jellyfish, squid, coral and more.

At Zone 7, Frozen ocean you will meet and greet with puffins. They are also called the ‘clowns of the ocean’. This cute and cuddly bird species love their fish and each one of them has a unique character that makes them extra special.

After this heart bursting experience, you will enter Zone 8 – the Flooded Forest where lies yet another reason for your heart to pound… but for a different reason.

This zone is home to Super Snake – believed to be one of the largest reticulated python in the world. The XXL reticulated python is a 14-year-old female sliding in at a huge seven metres in length and weighs 115 kilograms.

Super Snake shares the Flooded Forest with more than 8,000 fascinating other rainforest creatures. The list includes birds such as macaw parrots, toucans, scarlet ibis, squirrel monkeys and more.

Zone 9 is Bu Tinah which features a large tank dedicated to the local wildlife that’s found in the Boutina reserve.

Here you can walk through the longest glass walkthrough tunnel in the Middle East where you will be surrounded by divers and 22,000 different animals.

Here are the details on ticket prices

General admission – Dh105 for aquarium journey.

Beyond the Glass – Dhs130 for aquarium journey, behind the scene tour and glass bridge walk.

Bu Tinah Dhow – Dhs150 for aquarium journey, glass-bottom boat tour and fish feeding.

VIP ticket (which includes a fast track pass) – Dhs200 for general admission ticket, behind the scene tour, glass bridge walk, glass-bottom boat tour and fish feeding.

Animal Encounters will cost you Dhs180 which includes aquarium journey.

You can purchase your tickets to the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi and the encounters on here soon.

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Al Qana, Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)50 123 4455. thenationalaquarium.ae

Images: What’s On and social