Sponsored: The desserts are unique and Instagrammable with fresh and high-quality ingredients…

Earlier this year, What’s On was invited by FIVE Hotels & Resorts to try out their tasty and creative new desserts creations. We couldn’t say no and by the looks of it, the rest of Dubai couldn’t reject the sweet treats either.

This is why Pastry Chef Rene Frank is giving guests what they want by adding new dessert creations at the venues and revising some of the existing desserts. The chef is the mastermind behind Coda, a two Michelin Star restaurant dedicated to all things dessert.

So, the next time you’re visiting one of these FIVE Hotels & Resorts restaurants, make sure you save space for dessert.

Here’s what you’ll find on the menu.

At Soul Street, the popular restaurant serving up street-style food favourites at FIVE Jumeirah Village, try the soulful caramelized BBQ popcorn – a flamed raspberry and passionfruit sorbet served on a little BBQ with dry ice with mascarpone.

For fans of the churros here, you now have a choice. There’s a churro fusion that comes with raspberry sugar, fresh mango and almond dip. Or, you can enjoy the traditional churro which is cinnamon sugar, hazelnut-chocolate dip and dulce de leche. It now comes in a new ring shape, too.

At Shanghai inspired restaurant, Maiden Shanghai, Chef Rene has created a unique mango noodle with a goji and raspberry compote, orange-ginger jam and sesame crumble. Get those cameras out as you are in for a little show with the mango ice cream noodles created right in front of you complete with liquid nitrogen theatrics.

If you were a fan of the coconut custard at Maiden Shanghai, it has gotten a revamp. The recipe now has a vegetarian coconut and vanilla custard and no, your eyes aren’t deceiving you – it has indeed gotten bigger. Along with it, you will get a blood orange sorbet on the side and a red beet cracker on the top.

Lastly, if you were worrying that Fluffy Duck didn’t make it, don’t worry, he is still on the menu at The Penthouse but the dessert now has a mango passion-mousse as a base and an almond spongecake (instead of the mango-sorbet).

At Delisserie Cafe at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, try the new vegan cake which is a hazelnut-carrot spongecake with coconut mousse and a mango glaze.

Want to try the new exclusive dessert creations? Make a booking on 04 455 9989 or email fjpd.dining@fivehotelsandresorts.com.

Images: FIVE Hotels & Resorts