Dessert mastermind René Frank has left his mark on Dubai…

Sometimes at What’s On, we get tasked with difficult and challenging assignments. One such situation was a request to taste test all of the new desserts at Five Hotels. Both Five Palm Jumeirah and Five Jumeirah Village have partnered with acclaimed dessert chef, René Frank.

The chef is the mastermind behind Coda, a two Michelin Star restaurant dedicated to all things dessert. The collaboration kicked off at the beginning of April and will be ongoing throughout the year. Chef René has instructed the team of chefs on the methods to create these signature dishes.

The desserts can be found in The Penthouse and Maiden Shanghai at Five Palm Jumeirah, and at The Delisserie and Soul Street at Five Jumeirah Village. Each restaurant has five desserts which have been specifically created to reflect the vibe of that venue.

At Maiden Shanghai, the dishes have been inspired by China’s 1920’s era, with a chocolatey take on a century egg (Dhs75) which is filled with banana, wafer and a golden shimmery apple sauce. All of the dishes are light and moreish, made with refined sugar.

Head up to The Penthouse and you’ll find one of the most visually interesting options, fluffy duck (Dhs60). The rubber duck is a signature for René Frank, who uses it in his restaurants around the world. This one is made from mango and passionfruit mousse and sits in a ‘bath’ of orange infused foam.

It maybe approaching 40°C outside, but it’s wintertime in Soul Street with the nitro black forest (Dhs75). This dish is inspired by the mountains, trees and snow in South Germany. A cuboid of chocolate mousse is filled with cherry compote and topped with frozen vanilla foam which breathes nitro smoke to create an eerie effect.

Finally at The Delisserie, you’ll find approachable sweet treats such as the basque cheese tart (Dhs35). It’s a take on the Spanish burnt basque cheesecake, with heartwarming vanilla custard and a light pastry base.

With hours of planning, preparing and creativity injected into each dessert, you can guarantee that each one will be not only Instagrammable and surprising, but also packed with interesting flavours and textures that will have you reaching for another bite.

