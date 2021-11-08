The world-famous MMA fighter is a big fan of Dubai…

McGettigan’s JLT has long been loved for its laid-back atmosphere, and a place where you can expect the unexpected. And, unexpected it was on Friday, November 5, when revellers enjoying their weekend pints were shocked to see none other than world-famous MMA fighter Conor McGregor ambling through the beer garden.

When we say ‘ambling’, the athlete was flanked by an entourage of burly security men, but it’s nice to think he was one of us for a second. McGregor hails from Dublin, Ireland, so it’s not a massive surprise that he chose to visit McGettian’s JLT, as it’s one of the most popular Irish bars in the city.

According to sources, McGregor was there to watch Friday’s MMA fight from a private room at the venue with his coaching team. In videos taken by onlookers, the fighter seemed in great spirits, greeting fans and laughing as they called out to him, as well as posing for photos with some lucky people.

We’re also told that following his visit to McGettigan’s JLT, he then visited new neighbourhood restaurant The Cheeky Camel, which also resides in Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers. The laidback spot is split between two floors, both of which are open for dinner, or afternoon drinks with bar bites.

Conor McGregor is no stranger to Dubai, and is often seen holidaying here. When he was here back in January 2021, he stayed with his family in a Dhs20,000 per night villa on Palm Jumeirah.

McGregor is not the only A-lister to visit Dubai this week – our glittering Emirate has once again seen a surge in celebrity visitors recently and we are here for it.

Images: Provided