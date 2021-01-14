‘The Notorious MMA’ is staying on Palm Jumeirah as he prepares for his fight…

MMA fighter Conor McGregor is currently in Dubai preparing for his sold-out rematch against lightweight rival Dustin Poirier on Saturday January 23. In the run-up to the fight, the Irishman has been sharing snaps of his time in the UAE.

From the images, we’ve been able to suss out that he’s staying with his family in a Dhs20,000 per night villa on Palm Jumeirah. The Emerald Palace Kempinski villas are a set of private residences, with their own entrance and private beach.

The four-bedroom villa sleeps eight people and comes with a spa in the basement, fully-equipped kitchen and rooftop terrace complete with jacuzzi. There’s also an outdoor pool with private access to the beach. You can even have your own butler if you wish.

During the stay, there’s plenty of activities to be getting involved with, including a picnic in the villa’s garden, relaxing on a dedicated pool or beach cabana, or entertaining guests with cocktails and canapés on the rooftop terrace. With views spanning over the resort, Palm Jumeirah and beyond, it would be rude not to.

The McGregor v Poirier headline fight of UFC257 is set to take place at the brand new Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Saturday January 23.

In the week leading up to UFC257, there are two scheduled Fight Nights. The first is headlined by a Featherweight clash between top-ranked Max Holloway and Fight Island returnee Calvin Kattar. That goes down on Saturday, January 16.

