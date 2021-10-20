The fun 70s inspired restaurant and bar opens Thursday October 21…

JLT has cemented itself as a haven for foodies, with a multitude of homegrown restaurants full of personality and flavour. Joining the ranks is The Cheeky Camel, a venue with 1970s inspired interiors and a menu as vibrant as its decor.

Found in Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, The Cheeky Camel is the brainchild of two food-loving expats who have blended European cuisine with local produce to create an exciting offering of culinary delights.

The laidback spot is split between two floors, both of which are open for dinner, or afternoon drinks with bar bites. There’s also an alfresco terrace from which to enjoy sundowners as you take in the JLT skyline.

Delicious-sounding bar nibbles include savoury Dubai donuts filled with zaatar and feta cheese mousse, smoked mozzarella ciabatta with garlic and truffle oil, and crudite with kale and sunflower seed hummus.

Comfort food is a focus for the mains, with dishes such as chipotle chicken wings, lamb meatballs, and steak with twice-cooked chips. Don’t miss the chance to try a juicy pork chop from the British Butcher Shop, or the chargrilled Gulf tiger prawns with smoked paprika and garlic butter.

Inventive cocktails feature ingredients such as cardamom honey syrup, rhubarb jam and spirits infused with Earl Grey tea and Seville orange marmalade. Set to become a new hotspot for Dubai’s nightlife scene, The Cheeky Camel has a contemporary, creative feel.

Music and pop culture has a clear influence on the aesthetic, with abstract posters adorning the orange-hued walls. The Cheeky Camel is open from 5pm until 2am during the week and from 3pm to 3am at weekends.

The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Sun to Thur 5pm to 2am, Fri & Sat 3pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb

Images: Provided