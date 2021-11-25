The entire Expo 2020 site will light up with celebrations…

In just a couple of days on December 2, the UAE is turning 50 and that is a great reason to celebrate. Expo 2020 Dubai will be celebrating National Day with a number of world-class programs which we all can enjoy as it is a public holiday in UAE.

The golden celebrations will take place over the course of four days, starting Wednesday, December 1 until December 4. Visitors can expect world-class ceremonies, musical showcases, cross-cultural conversations, culturally-fused performances and engaging exhibits.

Here are the highlights you need to know.

The celebrations throughout the country are a commemoration of the UAE from 1971 till date and what is to come in the next 50 years.

From 10.15am on Thursday, December 2 visitors will experience a UAE National Day Ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza. On the agenda, there’s the raising of the UAE flag, speeches and the national anthem performances by a children’s choir, concluding with an Al Azi Performance by Al Wasmi.

From 12.45pm to 1.15pm, visitors will be able to spot Dubai Police horses and the UAE Ministry of Interior Marching Band in the ‘Colours of the World Parade’.

There will be a performance of Al Azi (traditional Arabic poetry) at Al Wasl Plaza followed by a gravity-defying aerial performance by Dubai Police and then a half-hour musical showcase by Emirati singer Fatma Zahrat Al Ain. Look up to the sky once this is done as there will be a flyover display by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team ‘Al Fursan’.

If you want to catch the main UAE National Day celebrations taking place in Hatta, there is a live screening that will take place at Expo’s Jubilee Stage and Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre. The live stream will begin at 5.30pm.

For those who love sparkling fireworks, there is a not-to-be-missed fireworks display at 8pm. This follows a concert by Emirati singing star, Eida Al Menhali at Jubilee Stage at 8.30pm.

Across all four days, there will be an immersive theatrical show titled ‘Journey of the 50th’ at Al Wasl Plaza. It will blend human performances, theatrics and more including using the venue in a never-before-seen way. So, if you were impressed with the Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony, this show will delight you, too. Expect over 200 performers including those from participating countries.

If you missed out during these days, the rest of December Expo 2020 will also be packed with Emirati events, attractions, and performances.

Further information regarding the UAE National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai can be found here.

Images: Expo 2020 Dubai and Getty Images

