The multi-Grammy award-winner takes to the stage at Al Wasl Plaza on December 10…

Exciting news coming in from the Expo Media Centre as the RnB superstar, Alicia Keys, is headed for Dubai to perform at The World’s Greatest Show.

Keys will be the first international artist to perform as part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Infinite Nights series, performing from the heart of Al Wasl Plaza on December 10 at 10pm as she unlocks her new double album, Keys.

Created by the 15-time Grammy Award-winner, the global live-streamed show, held under the world’s largest 360-degree projection dome, celebrates 20 years of outstanding musical success for one exclusive night only.

Guests can expect new arrangements of Keys’ biggest hits such as Fallin’, No One, Girl On Fire, and Empire State of Mind as well as new material from her highly anticipated new double album.

“Performing in Expo 2020 Dubai’s Infinite Nights series is going to be such an incredible experience,” says Keys. “I’m so excited to share such a beautifully unique and special performance on the eve of the release of my new album Keys with the world. Keys is all about letting go of anything that holds you back and breaking through the invisible ceilings above us! It perfectly reflects Expo’s values. I cannot wait to unlock this new universe with you.”

Keys is no stranger to the stages of Dubai, having performed at the Coca-Cola Arena and as part of the Dubai Jazz Festival in recent years.

Al Wasl Plaza, Expo Dubai 2020, 10pm. Visitors wishing to attend the free concert are advised to arrive early. You will need to purchase your Expo entrance ticket. The concert will also be live-streamed globally on virtualexpodubai.com.

Images: Supplied