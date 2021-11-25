A Topgolf party is unlike any other party on the planet…

… It’s louder, far more fun, especially when it takes place at Topgolf Dubai. As we wrote about at the beginning of the year, Topgolf Dubai is the incredible three-storey, 50,000 square foot mega complex at Emirates Golf Club. It’s a platform high off the ground holding incredible views of an endless night sky, where guests can try their hand at golf – with no experience needed – in the most futuristic surroundings.

It’s no surprise then, that Topgolf Dubai – which received a Highly Commended nod at this year’s What’s On Nightlife Awards – is hosting a big ol’ knees up for New Year’s Eve.

The party includes game play on the tee line overlooking the iconic views. Plus, a delicious selection of Topgolf Dubai dishes all evening, including starters, mains and dessert platters sent straight to your bay. We’re talking mezze, sliders, mac & cheese boards, and a jumbo pretzel platter with assorted cold cuts and cheese.

You’ll also enjoy unlimited selected soft, house and sparkling drinks to ring in 2021, along with a complimentary bottle of bubbly per bay. Expect a live DJ show, and, as the clock strikes midnight, you’ll have front row seats to Topgolf Dubai’s very own fireworks show.

Packages for the New Year’s Eve festivities vary depending on bay location. A ground floor bay (suitable for six people max) costs Dhs5,400; a second floor bay (suitable for six people max) costs Dhs6,000; and a third floor bay (suitable for six people max) costs Dhs7,500.

Book your bay now, by visiting topgolfdubai.ae/nye.

Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, 9pm to midnight, afterparty until 2am, Dhs5,400 ground floor bay, Dhs6,000 second floor bay, Dhs7,500 third floor bay. Tel: (04) 371 9999. topgolfdubai.ae