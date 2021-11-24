Book in some relaxation time…

The long National Day weekend has officially been announced. It runs from Wednesday, December 1 to Friday, December 3, meaning a four day weekend for most of us. If you’re planning a staycation, there’s never been a better time as a number of top Dubai hotels have announced massive discounts on staycations.

Park Hyatt Dubai

The stunning Park Hyatt Dubai hotel, located on the banks of the Dubai Creek, is offering a 25 per cent discount on suites for National Day. You can avail the offer from November 28 to December 22, and you’ll also be able to enjoy a complimentary breakfast for two (plus two children up to 6 years old) at Brasserie du Park.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek. Tel: (0)4 602 1234. hyatt.com

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Sofitel Dubai The Palm is currently in the midst of a 50-hour sale, which ends at 11.59pm on Thursday, November 25. Save up to 40 per cent off stays, including complimentary breakfast daily for the stay on bookings valid between November 27 to December15, 2021. Rates start from Dhs950 for a classic room or upgrade to a one bedroom apartment from Dhs1,250 to enjoy a spacious living room with a sofa bed and private balcony with sea views.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com/uae-national-day-sale

Th8 Palm

New Miami Beach-inspired luxury resort Th8 Palm is offering 50 per cent off staycations when booking between Tuesday, November 23 to Saturday, December 4, 2021 for stays between Tuesday, November 23 to Friday, December 24 2021. You’ll find the ocean-facing property on the Palm Jumeirah crescent. The aesthetics of the hotel’s lobby, restaurant, rooms and pool combine the simple with the eclectic, with decor ‘inspired by the fashion, glamour, jet-set lifestyle and art deco scene of Miami Beach’. The Fluid Beach Club pool here is really cool, with serious Miami vibes coming from the vibrant red parasols and white sun beds.

Th8 Palm, The Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 525 8866. accor.com

The H Dubai

The H Dubai is launching a 48-hour flash sale with 50 per cent off staycations between November 26, 2021 and September 30, 2022. The sale will run from 12 noon on Thursday, November 25 until Saturday, November 27, 2021 on the hotel’s website. You can also purchase a double value voucher for the spa (spend Dhs300 and get Dhs600 worth of treatments) or enjoy a double value food and beverage voucher (spend Dhs250 and get Dhs500 in credit).

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

The St. Regis Downtown

The newly-opened St. Regis Downtown is offering staycations for UAE residents starting from Dhs1,500 per room, per night which includes complimentary breakfast and Dhs200 per stay to spend at any of the hotel’s restaurants and the luxurious St. Regis Spa. Those booking a superior room will receive Dhs200 credit, Dhs300 credit when booking a deluxe room and those booking a suite will redeem Dhs400 in credit.

The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 512 5555. marriott.com

Images: Social/provided