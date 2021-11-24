It’s going to be an extra-long weekend…

The United Arab Emirates is turning 50 on December 2, 2021, and of course, that is a huge reason to celebrate. To give residents a chance to celebrate the Golden Jubilee, officials have announced that there will be a public holiday in the UAE from Wednesday, December 1 to Friday, December 3.

This means that those who enjoy the standard Friday to Saturday weekend will have four days off. Work will resume as normal on Sunday, December 5.

The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources confirmed the public holiday in UAE via their official Twitter account on November 24, 2021.

Commemoration Day and UAE National Day Holiday in the Federal Government

From Wednesday December 1st until Friday December 3rd, 2021 pic.twitter.com/esl2fESGd2 — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) November 24, 2021

As of now, this applies to the public sector and the announcement for holidays for the private sector should be announced soon.

Remember though, last year in December 2020, the UAE Cabinet announced the UAE public holidays for 2021 and 2022 as per the direction of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President of the UAE.

We will update you as soon as we know.

So, how is the UAE celebrating National Day? Apart from fireworks in Dubai, there will be a number of events taking place all over the country.

However, the main National Day celebrations will be held at Hatta Dam. The audience will be surrounded by the Hajar mountains as a floating theatrical experience takes them on a journey of the land’s history in the lead-up to the inception of the union and the 50 years that followed. It takes place for nine days from December 4 to 12. The event will be live-streamed online here but if you want to see the show in person, get your tickets quick from uaenationalday.ae. Prices start from Dhs300.

A number of art galleries as well are hosting dedicated exhibitions with a theme based on National Day, so if you love arts and culture, be sure to visit.

Head back to whatson.ae for more events that you need to visit during National Day weekend.

Images: Getty Images