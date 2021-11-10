The Ruler of Dubai also approved plans to go ahead with testing of driverless vehicles, healthcare services for women and children and more…

On November 9, the UAE Cabinet held a meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai and approved the conditions for granting residency to retired expats.

The meeting was chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

كما اعتمدنا اليوم شروط منح الإقامة للأجنبي المتقاعد. حيث يمكن للمتقاعدين إكمال إقامتهم معنا في دولة الإمارات . . نرحب بالجميع في بلدنا.. pic.twitter.com/wVbnqStoSc — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 9, 2021

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed stated, ‘Today, we also approved the conditions for granting residency to retired foreigners, where they can complete their stay with us in the UAE. We welcome everyone to our country.’

The move will help support the UAE’s efforts to achieve flexibility in terms of residency laws and visa requirements.

The Dubai Media Office outlined the amendment in a press release stating that if the retiree fulfils one of the following criteria, they will be eligible for retirement residency.

‘The criteria are: a single property or more than one property worth Dhs1 million (evaluation to be carried out by the related entity in each Emirate), or a bank deposit of no less than Dhs1 million, or an active income of no less than Dhs180,000 per annum.’

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed also approved a number of other decisions including the testing of driverless transportation, healthcare and more.

The future of transportation

Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed also approved a temporary license to test self-driving vehicles. The move comes as part of the government efforts to adopt and implement advance technology within all sectors.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the UAE will be the first country in the Middle East and the second globally to test the application of self-driving vehicles.

The testing process will be carried out through RegLab, under the supervision of the Securities and Commodities Authority.

Healthcare

Additionally, the meeting saw the approval of standardising maternal and newborn healthcare services which ensures the best quality of healthcare services will be provided to women and children.

Images: Getty Images