Since October 4, 2021, UAE residents have once again been able to travel to the UK more freely – with the introduction of quarantine-free travel for the fully-vaccinated. Now, more double-vaccinated people than ever can take advantage, as the list of vaccines approved by the UK has been extended.

According to The UAE Embassy in London via Twitter, the UK announced that it will recognise additional vaccines for quarantine-free travel from November 22. These are: Sinovac; Sinopharm Beijing; and Covaxin, in addition to existing recognised vaccines Pfizer BioNTech; Oxford/AstraZeneca; Moderna; Janssen.

Bear in mind that until November 22, 2021, the only vaccines accepted by the UK for quarantine-free travel are: Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen. Formations of these approved vaccines that are accepted include AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda.

The UAE Embassy UK also revealed that: ‘Arrivals must have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before entering the country. All fully-vaccinated travellers must also complete a passenger locator form and take a day 2 test.’

If you are intending to travel have been fully-vaccinated for at least 14 days in a UK-approved vaccination programme overseas, or in the UK, US or Europe you will not need to take a pre-departure PCR test to return to the UK. However, certain airlines may require a negative PCR test for you to travel, so make sure you double-check with your airline.

