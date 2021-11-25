‘Covid-19 has not ended…’

UAE authorities have advised against international travel over the Christmas period, due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases overseas. Dr Farida Al Hosani, the official spokeswoman for the health sector, explained her concerns on social media, urging people to look at the case statistics.

“To clarify, I’m not against travel, but against ignoring the pandemic and not appreciating the possible dimensions behind travel…You can travel but study, plan and keep in mind the worst possibilities,” Dr Farida explained.

The UAE National Day long weekend is approaching, in which many people will be heading out of the country. There will also be a three-week break for schools over Christmas and New Year. Residents planning to head home for Christmas are urged to take extreme care.

“Unfortunately most of the increase in the European continent is caused by many factors, including people’s refusal to vaccinate and easing wearing masks and procedures since July,” she continued.

Dr Farida encourages those looking for a break from the city to enjoy domestic trips, and utilise the many staycation options the UAE has available over the festive period. A full run down of the current situation in many countries is listed as a highlight on her Instagram stories (which can be translated on the mobile app).

Dubai Airports has issued a warning ahead of the long National Day break to travellers coming in and out of the UAE. Dubai International Airport (DXB) expects a higher volume of passengers than normal over the lead up to the long weekend.

According to Wam News Agency, 1.8 million passengers are expected to pass through DXB between November 25 and December 5, with average daily traffic reaching 164,000 passengers.

