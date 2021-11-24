Take note if you have travel plans…

Dubai Airports has issued a warning ahead of the long National Day break to travellers coming in and out of the UAE. Dubai International Airport (DXB) expects a higher volume of passengers than normal over the lead up to the long weekend.

The UAE National Day holiday has already been announced for federal employees, from Wednesday, December 1 to Friday, December 3. This means that those who enjoy the standard Friday to Saturday weekend will have four days off. Work will resume as normal on Sunday, December 5.

According to Wam News Agency, 1.8 million passengers are expected to pass through DXB between November 25 and December 5, with average daily traffic reaching 164,000 passengers.

The busiest day will be Saturday December 4, when many travellers will return in time for work on Sunday. On this day, Dubai Airports is expecting more than 190,000 passengers.

Essa Al Shamsi, Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports, said, “As always, Dubai Airports is working with airlines, control authorities, and all our other commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for our customers. Those travelling during this peak period can make their journey smooth and comfortable by following a few simple tips.”

If you’re one of the many residents planning to leave town for the long weekend, or extended your leave for a getaway vacation, be sure to leave yourself plenty of time at the airport to avoid facing any delays.

Travel requirements differ from destination to destination, and depending on the airline you have chosen, so be sure to check all the regulations before you make your way to the airport, and ensure you have everything you need for your flight.

Image: Twitter