The Ushuaia-born weekly concept is running until New Year’s Eve…

White Beach recently launched a partnership with famed Ibiza club Ushuaia, to bring its Palmarama residency to the Dubai venue. Every Friday from 5pm, music lovers descend on the Atlantis The Palm beach club to let loose to the hottest international DJs, between now and the end of the year.

The event has already seen Damian Lazarus and Jamie Jones take to the decks, and music fans have been eagerly awaiting the November line-up. Well, wait no longer as we’ve got all the details the next four DJs on the books.

Next up, on Friday November 5 will be Bedouin, a Brooklyn-based production and DJ duo who love to play melodies and rhythms inspired by their Middle Eastern heritage.

After that you can expect to hear the sounds of Ukrainian pair Artbat, on Friday November 12. Spinning a host of electronic tracks, ranging from progressive techno, minimal-techno and the rhythmics of tech-house.

On Friday November, look our for Berlin-based Italian musical duo Tale of Us, who will take to the stage to deliver their signature moving, emotional electronic music.

Finally, mark your calendars for Friday November 26 when Nicole Moudaber will be headlining the Palmarama stage. Ahead of her performance at MDL Beast Soundstorm in Riyadh, Nicole Moudaber is returning to the region with a night at White Beach.

Table reservations are essential, as per the event’s safety guidelines and protocols. Prices start from Dhs4,000 minimum spend, and increase depending on the proximity to the stage. General tickets or bar service will not be available.

Palmarama at White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Fridays from 5pm, tables from Dhs4,000. Tel: (0)54 582 2778. @whitebeach